ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diseases & Treatments

12 signs and symptoms of untreated Lyme disease

By Sandrina Rodrigues, Senior Digital Producer
News 12
News 12
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1T5MgI_0fKczgnf00

Untreated Lyme disease can produce a wide range of symptoms, depending on the stage of infection. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention , these include fever, rash, facial paralysis, and arthritis.

Seek medical attention if you observe any of these symptoms and have had a tick bite, live in an area known for Lyme disease, or have recently traveled to an area where Lyme disease occurs:

Early signs and symptoms (3 to 30 days after tick bite)

1. Fever, chills, headache, fatigue, muscle and joint aches, and swollen lymph nodes may occur in the absence of rash.

2. Erythema migrans (EM) rash ( see photos here ) occurs in approximately 70 to 80% of infected persons. Begins at the site of a tick bite after a delay of 3 to 30 days (average is about 7 days). It expands gradually over several days reaching up to 12 inches or more across. May feel warm to the touch but is rarely itchy or painful. Sometimes clears as it enlarges, resulting in a target or “bull’s-eye” appearance. May appear on any area of the body. And it does not always appear as a “classic” erythema migrans rash.

MORE: May is Lyme Disease Awareness Month. Here are 20 tips to prevent tick bites.

MORE: If you find a tick attached to your skin, do you know how to remove it?

Later signs and symptoms (days to months after tick bite)

3. Severe headaches and neck stiffness.

4. Additional EM rashes on other areas of the body.

5. Facial palsy (loss of muscle tone or droop on one or both sides of the face).

6. Arthritis with severe joint pain and swelling, particularly the knees and other large joints.

7. Intermittent pain in tendons, muscles, joints, and bones.

8. Heart palpitations or an irregular heart beat (Lyme carditis).

9. Episodes of dizziness or shortness of breath.

10. Inflammation of the brain and spinal cord.

11. Nerve pain.

12. Shooting pains, numbness, or tingling in the hands or feet.

Comments / 0

Related
News 12

How much do you know about Parkinson's disease?

April is Parkinson's Awareness Month, but how much do you actually know about this movement disorder? It's more common than you think. You can find Long Island native Bruce Swenson in boxing gloves three times a week. But unlike your typical exercise class, this fitness routine has been lifechanging after he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2019.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The US Sun

What is a brain tumour and what are the symptoms?

A brain tumour is a mass, or lump in the brain which is caused when brain cells divide and grow in an uncontrolled way. But what are the signs of the serious condition and how easy are they to spot? Here's what we know and what to look out for...
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
LiveScience

Type 2 diabetes: Symptoms, causes and treatment

The most common form of diabetes, type 2 diabetes is a chronic disease whose defining factor is high blood sugar, or glucose. Glucose is a critical source of energy for the body's cells. When someone eats food, any of the sugars in that food ultimately enters the blood; then, the pancreas releases the hormone insulin, which guides the blood glucose into cells. That step is essential to keeping the body’s cells fueled and also maintaining a healthy level of glucose in the blood.. However, in people with type 2 diabetes, the pancreas doesn't produce enough insulin and/or the body doesn't use that insulin efficiently.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
The Independent

New hope for multiple sclerosis sufferers as scientists ‘reverse symptoms’ with cells transplant

A groundbreaking study has claimed that immune cells against glandular fever have the potential to halt or even reverse symptoms of multiple sclerosis (MS). US scientists conducted a trial where patients with MS were implanted with T-cells that help the body fight the virus that causes glandular fever.Brain scans suggested the progression of the condition was slowed down or even reversed in some patients, the study claims. Those who saw results also had “sustained disability improvement,” such as being able to walk with less pain.The T-cells were extracted from people who had recovered from Epstein-Barr virus (EBV), which causes...
SCIENCE
Psych Centra

Exploding Head Syndrome: Symptoms, Causes, and Treatment

Despite its dramatic name, exploding head syndrome isn’t a painful or dangerous condition, and it can be managed. Sleep disorders can be disruptive in general, but exploding head syndrome can be frightening for those who experience it. Symptoms of this condition include hearing very loud noises in your head...
MENTAL HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
womenworking.com

Signs and Symptoms of Vascular Dementia Everyone Should Know

Vascular dementia affects the brain’s planning, judgment, memory, reasoning and thought processes. This type of dementia is caused by brain damage from impaired blood flow. Vascular dementia can develop after a stroke, blocking blood flow to the brain. It can also result from other conditions that damage blood vessels, reduce circulation or deprive your brain of proper oxygen and nutrients.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
womenworking.com

Five Warning Signs of Atrial Fibrillation Everyone Should Know

Atrial fibrillation (AF or AFib) is one of the most common irregular heart arrhythmias. An arrhythmia is when the heart beats too slow or too fast. With atrial fibrillation, blood from the upper chambers of the heart doesn’t flow correctly to the lower chambers. Atrial fibrillation may happen in brief episodes or be a permanent condition.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Freethink

A common arthritis drug treats alopecia

A Yale University-led trial found that a common arthritis drug can work as an alopecia treatment, helping more than one third of people with severe hair loss regrow their hair in 36 weeks. The challenge: Alopecia areata is a disease in which the immune system attacks hair follicles. This causes...
HEALTH
Ars Technica

Autopsies suggest COVID’s smell loss is caused by inflammation, not virus

Although the loss of smell and taste became apparent symptoms of COVID-19 early in the pandemic, researchers are still working out why that happens—is the virus directly infecting and destroying the cells responsible for these critical senses, or is it collateral damage from our immune systems fighting off the invading foe?
SCIENCE
Shape Magazine

3 Different Types of Headaches and How to Deal with the Pain

Headaches are way more complex than you might realize. For starters, there are over 150 different types of headaches, which vary based on location, pain intensity, and duration. Generally speaking, however, headaches fall into two major categories: secondary headaches, which are related to another condition or injury (e.g. a concussion), and primary headaches, which aren't due to another medical condition, according to the Cleveland Clinic.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
womenworking.com

Woman Shares Warning Signs Before Rare Blood Cancer Diagnosis

Featured image via Shutterstock and does not show Chantal Pierre-Louis. Photo for representational purposes only. Chantal Pierre-Louis, 50, noticed she had a bad backache that made standing difficult for long periods of time. But it wasn’t until Pierre-Louis’ coworker recommended she go see a doctor for her thyroid when she lost her appetite, wondering if she perhaps had pica because she often ate ice.
CANCER
Health

Myotonic Dystrophy Is a Rare, Genetic Disease—And Its Link to Ventricular Tachycardia Is Even Rarer

Comedian Gilbert Gottfried passed away at age 67 on Tuesday of ventricular tachycardia due to myotonic dystrophy type 2, a little known and very rare condition. An inherited disease, myotonic dystrophy occurs in about eight in 100,000 people, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Myotonic dystrophy type 2, is an even rarer form of the the condition and its exact prevalence is unknown.
DIABETES
News 12

News 12

70K+
Followers
22K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy