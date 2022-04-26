ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stillwater, OK

Cushing woman hit, killed by vehicle while changing tire on side of road

By Miranda Vondale Foster
okcfox.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSTILLWATER, Okla. (KOKH) — A fatality collision occurred on Monday in Payne County, leaving a woman dead. Oklahoma Highway Patrol said the accident occurred on northbound US-177 around 11 p.m., just one-half mile...

okcfox.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Stillwater, OK
Crime & Safety
City
Cushing, OK
Payne County, OK
Accidents
Payne County, OK
Crime & Safety
Local
Oklahoma Accidents
City
Stillwater, OK
Cushing, OK
Crime & Safety
Stillwater, OK
Accidents
Cushing, OK
Accidents
County
Payne County, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
KTUL

Second arrest made in connection to 2017 Oklahoma City murder

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — UPDATE. Stacey Juarez was arrested in Missouri on Thursday and booked into the Jasper County Jail. An arrest warrant was issued for a second person in connection to a 2017 Oklahoma City murder. Wilson Perez, 19, was found dead at Harlow Park back in September...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oklahoma Highway Patrol#Flat Tire#Traffic Accident#Kokh#Ohp#Chevrolet
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Man missing in Newton County, Mo. more than a month

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. – The Newton County Sheriff’s office in Neosho, Missouri, release details regarding a missing adult male. Scotty J. Roller, white male, 36, was last seen on March 18, 2022, around Crane Drive in the Seneca, Mo. area. Roller has been reported missing to the NCIC (National Crime Information Center) and is now listed on the Missouri State...
NEWTON COUNTY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
The Independent

Three sheriff’s deputies wounded and female driver killed in Kansas shooting

A female driver has been killed and three deputies wounded in a shootout on a Kansas highway, according to police.On Friday, police responded to reports about a suspicious vehicle along US Highway 77 in Cowley County outside of the town of Winfield, 50 miles southeast of Wichita, according to Kansas Highway Patrol.Officers began searching for the black Jeep around midday, according to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation. They located the vehicle and approached, asking the driver, a woman, to exit the car.When she declined to leave the car, officers attempted to physically remove her from the vehicle. She began...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy