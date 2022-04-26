ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Increased police presence around schools in Chippewa Falls after murder of 10-year-old Lily Peters

By Joe Nelson
Bring Me The News
 2 days ago
Joe Nelson

There is expected to be more police patrolling in Chippewa Falls on Tuesday – particularly around schools – after 10-year-old Iliana "Lily" Peters was murdered.

"You may notice an increased law enforcement presence around our schools. We will be increasing our patrol especially during drop-off and pick-up times," Chippewa Falls Police Department announced Tuesday.

In multiple press conferences Monday, Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm urged residents to remain vigilant because the killer remains at large and there could be a danger to the public.

"I want to reiterate that people remain vigilant as there could be a danger to the public," Kelm said Monday evening.

The Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District sent a letter to families to have their children dropped off and picked up from school by trusted family members or friends until further notice, according to WEAU-TV.

Police have not identified any suspects, with Kelm saying his team and numerous local and state resources are "very early in this investigation" and can only share limited information.

Lily's body was found around 9:15 a.m. Monday in a wooded area near a walking path and the Leinenkugel's brewery parking lot, which is close to the home of Lily's aunt, whom she had been visiting Sunday.

The 10-year-old's father called police when she hadn't returned home by 9 p.m.

The Leinenkugel's Brewery is helping with the investigation, commenting: "This is an unspeakable, heartbreaking tragedy, and we want to express our deepest condolences to the family and friends of the victim. We are working with the authorities, and providing the help and support we can."

