Boardman arrest prompts temporary lockdown of schools

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man wanted on a robbery charge from Chippewa, Pa., had to be talked out of a basement Tuesday by officers looking to arrest him.

Members of the Boardman Police Department’s Narcotics Unit and Tactical Squad, who were serving the arrest warrant, tried to arrest the man at about 11:30 a.m. at an apartment complex in the 7000 block of Oregon Trail.

Investigators say the man refused to come out and instead ran into the basement.

Police got him out after about a half-hour of talking to him.

Schools in the area were briefly locked down as a precaution until the man was taken into custody. A school spokesperson said at no time were the students in any danger.

Boardman police Chief Todd Werth said he expects local charges will be filed.

