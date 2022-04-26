Ex-county assessor pleads guilty in bribery corruption case

A former Arizona county official has pleaded guilty in a bribery corruption case in which he took cash and favors for reducing assessed values of properties so the landowner would save on taxes.

According to his plea agreement, former Santa Cruz County Assessor Felipe Fuentes could be sentenced to up to five years in prison and fined $250,000.

The 62-year-old Nogales man pleaded guilty Friday in federal court in Tucson to conspiracy to commit honest services wire fraud.

The plea agreement said Fuentes admitted taking $20,000 in cash payments and was given free use of a 17-acre (ranch property owned by one of the landowner’s entities.

