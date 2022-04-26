ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Arkansas ranks among the states with the worst mental health care in the US

By Brandon Ringo
KARK 4 News
KARK 4 News
 2 days ago

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A new study finds that Arkansas ranks as one of the worst states for mental health care.

According to data from Quote Wizard , the Natural State ranks 44 th in the list of states with the best mental health care.

The study looked at five key factors which includes prevalence of mental illness in each state and access to mental health care.

Woman arrested in weekend homicide seeking mental health attention months prior

Other factors examined include mental illness and health insurance, the number of people who have received care and the number of people who needed care but didn’t get it.

Data from the study revealed that 20% of Arkansans have a mental illness, but only 9% of those with mental illnesses received care. The study also revealed that 11% of Arkansans with a mental illness do not have insurance.

Arkansas Department of Human Services kicks off 2022 Save AR Students campaign

As far as the best mental health care in the nation, that is found in Connecticut, Maryland and Massachusetts. The states with the worst mental health care are Mississippi, Missouri and Wyoming.

For more information on mental health resources, visit the National Institute of Mental Health’s website . You can also visit the National Alliance on Mental Illness .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KARK.

