Indianapolis, IN

IMPD searching for possible endangered teen

By STAFF
Indianapolis Recorder
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIndianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) Missing Persons Detectives are seeking the public’s help in locating 17-year-old Alexia Forte. Alexia is described as 5’6″, 135 pounds, brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen on April 24 in the area...

