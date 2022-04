Last week at Talladega, Ross Chastain battled for 187 laps before picking his moment on the final one to take the checkered flag at the GEICO 500 for his second victory of the season. He joined William Byron as the only other driver thus far to win two races this season, but he could be the first to win three if he can be victorious again on Sunday at the 2022 DuraMAX Drydene 400 presented by RelaDyne. History doesn't appear to be on his side, however, and Chastain has yet to finish better than 15th in NASCAR at Dover events throughout his career on the Cup Series.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 7 HOURS AGO