Search continues for missing Middlesex teen months later

MIDDLESEX COUNTY, Va. — It's been months since anyone has seen 16-year-old Maya Kelly from Middlesex County, according to the Middlesex County Sheriff's Office.

Kelly was first reported missing in December of 2021. Deputies said she is five-foot-two in height with red hair and blue eyes.

They have investigated numerous tips that led them to Gloucester, Portsmouth, Newport News and Norfolk. Deputies said prior to being reported missing, Kelly was allegedly "talking" with an unknown man in the military.

Kelly was also reported missing earlier in 2021 , but was later found safe.

Anyone with tips or information about her location can call (804) 758-2779.

