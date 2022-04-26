Moda Operandi Kicks Fur, Exotic Skins to the Curb

Click here to read the full article.

The luxury e-tailer will no longer be sourcing products made with fur or exotic skins .

This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.