Injury Notes: Mitchell, Booker, Trent, Embiid, Simmons, Caruso

Donovan Mitchell suffered a left hamstring injury late in Utah’s 102-77 Game 5 loss to the Mavericks. It’s unclear whether he will be able to suit up in Game 6, which is on Thursday night.

The Jazz are down 3-2 in the series. Oddsmakers at fuboSportsbook have Utah down to +2100 to win the Western Conference while the Mavericks sit at +520.

More Injury & Availability Notes

Devin Booker has been ruled out for Game 5 of the Suns-Pelicans series because of his right hamstring strain. It comes as no surprise with previous reports indicating that the shooting guard may not be able to play for the remainder of the series. Cam Johnson will continue to start for the Phoenix.



has been ruled out for Game 5 of the Suns-Pelicans series because of his right hamstring strain. It comes as no surprise with previous reports indicating that the shooting guard may not be able to play for the remainder of the series. Cam Johnson will continue to start for the Phoenix. Raptors coach Nick Nurse hinted that Gary Trent Jr.’s health may allow him to play even more in the Toronto-Philly series. “I think he’s finally 100-percent,” Nurse said after Game 5. “So, I think his energy and wind and all that stuff and his activity can improve for longer durations. I thought he did a good job of moving his feet tonight. And he did reach in there and knock a few away. Just enough to keep them off stride a bit.” Trent had missed time earlier in the series with a non-COVID injury.



Jr.’s health may allow him to play even more in the Toronto-Philly series. “I think he’s finally 100-percent,” Nurse said after Game 5. “So, I think his energy and wind and all that stuff and his activity can improve for longer durations. I thought he did a good job of moving his feet tonight. And he did reach in there and knock a few away. Just enough to keep them off stride a bit.” Trent had missed time earlier in the series with a non-COVID injury. Joel Embiid , who is playing through a torn ligament in his right thumb, admitted that the ailment is adjusting the way he’s battling on the court. “ I’m in a situation where I try to protect it,” Embiid told the media after the Sixers’ Game 5 loss.” “Before I even attack or if I get the ball, it’s almost like I’m not playing freely where I’m like, ‘Well, if I do this, I might get hit or I might get hurt.’”



, who is playing through a torn ligament in his right thumb, admitted that the ailment is adjusting the way he’s battling on the court. “ I’m in a situation where I try to protect it,” Embiid told the media after the Sixers’ Game 5 loss.” “Before I even attack or if I get the ball, it’s almost like I’m not playing freely where I’m like, ‘Well, if I do this, I might get hit or I might get hurt.’” Alex Caruso is still in the league’s concussion protocol and it’s questionable for Wednesday’s game against the Bucks. Caruso was inadvertently hit the face during Game 4 and was forced to leave the contest. Chicago is down 3-1 in the series, so if Wednesday could be Caruso’s last opportunity to suit up for the Bulls this season.

is still in the league’s concussion protocol and it’s questionable for Wednesday’s game against the Bucks. Caruso was inadvertently hit the face during Game 4 and was forced to leave the contest. Chicago is down 3-1 in the series, so if Wednesday could be Caruso’s last opportunity to suit up for the Bulls this season. Ben Simmons didn’t show up to the Nets’ season-ending loss on Monday after he was initially expected to play. Simmons didn’t play due to “physical and mental issues,” as his back injury reportedly resurfaced. Simmons and his agent Rich Paul sat down with Nets GM Sean Marks , as Simmons expressed a desire to remain a Net, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Some league executives don’t necessarily buy Simmons’ mental health claims, according to Steve Bulpett of Heavy.com . “To me, that’s the only untouchable excuse that they could have to get his money back (from the Sixers),” a source told Bulpett. There’s also a concern about if a head coach could get through to him. “He’s been enabled his entire life. He’s very aloof,” the source told Bulpett. “He’s a great player, but it’s all the extra stuff that no one’s held him accountable for, that’s just made it difficult.”

