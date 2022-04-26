ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Live Montero!: Lil Nas X unveils his first-ever tour

Cover picture for the articleLil Nas X teased fans on Monday that he had an announcement that will do more than excite them — and he wasn’t trolling. The “Industry Baby” proudly announced his first-ever tour that’ll take him across the globe this fall. “i’m having my very...

