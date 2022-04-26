ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

City council approves removing jersey barriers from Public Square

By Kaylyn Hlavaty
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lciEd_0fKcvj1K00

Cleveland City Council approved an agreement between the city and nonprofit Group Plan Commission to move forward with a construction project that would remove the concrete jersey barriers and the planters from Public Square originally put in place in 2017 for safety purposes.

During its regular Monday night meeting, city council authorized $1.5 million for the city’s share of the cost of the improvement project, which is estimated at $3 million.

The city and the Group Plan Commission will work with public and private entities to provide additional funding.

The main goal of the project is to make the square more accessible to pedestrians by changing safety measures like the planters and concrete barriers while improving the aesthetics of the square.

The concrete barriers will be replaced with crash-resistant cylinder posts.

RELATED: Jersey barrier replacement at Public Square to cost $3 million; RTA asked to contribute $500,000

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here , and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.

Comments / 0

Related
Brown on Cleveland

The Black Women Commission Requests Members of the City Council and Mayor Justin Bibb not to use the Organization Name.

The Black Women Commission of Cuyahoga County T ShirtCourtesy of The Black Women Commission of Cuyahoga County. Cleveland, OH. - Several Members of The Black Women Commission of Cuyahoga County, the Women Commission for Education and Training, and the Commission for Black Women attended the Cleveland City Council meeting on April 25, 2022. The women came to the meeting to request that members of the Council nor Mayor Bibb use the organizations' names as if they belonged to the City of Cleveland.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Additional details revealed regarding proposed Rockside Road development 7 Hills District project

SEVEN HILLS, Ohio -- New Rockside Road project 7 Hills District was announced earlier this year by property owners Seven Hills LSB LLC. Over the last month, more details have emerged about the mixed-use development -- retail, a Class A office building and apartments above commercial -- planned for roughly 50 acres running south off Rockside Road that dog-leg right to meet up with Crossview Road.
SEVEN HILLS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
City
Cleveland, OH
Cleveland, OH
Government
WFMJ.com

Family of near-drowning victim plan to file against city of Warren

The Mahoning River contains five low-head dams which were used in the late 19th and early 20th centuries to use the force of the water flow to create power in order to run grain mills, generate electricity, and create water retention areas. While most of the original needs for low-head...
WARREN, OH
Morning Journal

Lorain business owner struggling due to bridge closure

A Lorain business owner is struggling after the closure two weeks ago of the Charles Berry Bascule Bridge over the Black River on Erie Avenue near Broadway. “It’s killing us,” said Mike Farah, who operates the Stop Convenient Food Mart, 937 E. Erie Ave. Normally, Farah said he...
LORAIN, OH
The Repository

'There just aren't enough stomachs.' Acme leaders push back on N. Canton Meijer project

NORTH CANTON – Acme Fresh Market leaders are speaking out against North Canton's plan to bring a Meijer Supercenter to the former Kmart property on North Main Street, directly across from an Acme store.   The Akron-based grocery chain has operated its North Canton store since 1979. At Monday night's City Council meeting, Acme President Nick Albrecht said he...
NORTH CANTON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Android Tv#Amazon Fire Tv#Youtube Tv#Jersey#Urban Construction#Cleveland City Council#The Group Plan Commission#Rta#Directv#Hulu Live
Cleveland.com

Cleveland’s Little Italy to get triple police protection under plan that would expand jurisdictions of University Circle, Case Western police

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland City Council is poised to approve an expansion of the jurisdictions of University Circle police and Case Western Reserve University police that would increase police coverage in the city’s Little Italy neighborhood, and in a small slice of the Glenville neighborhood. The proposed expansion...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Thousands of Cuyahoga County residents could get access to high-speed internet. Here’s who is first in line: Stimulus Watch

Thousands of Cuyahoga County residents could soon get access to high-speed internet, but some are likely to see the improvements sooner than others. Cuyahoga County will formally introduce the plan for a $19.4 million broadband expansion at a Tuesday meeting, with the goal of adding high-speed internet access in three phases.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple TV
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Amazon
100.7 WITL

Why Is This Neighborhood In Ohio Completely Abandoned?

This seems like something straight out of a horror film but there is a neighborhood in Whitehall, Ohio that is completely abandoned. Like...completely, to the point that there are dozens of houses sitting totally empty in an almost Silent Hill vibe. My Lens Adventures made a post on Facebook showing their documentation of their first experience checking this place out. One woman who was a former resident couldn't believe the state they were in:
WHITEHALL, OH
WKRC

Skyline Chili suing suppliers over $1.1 million project

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Fairfield-headquartered Skyline Chili Inc. has filed a lawsuit against two Cincinnati vendors that took on a major construction project for the company, one that it claims has never become operational. Skyline on April 14 filed a lawsuit in Hamilton County Common Pleas Court against Advanced...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Columbus Dispatch

Cable, internet changes: What Breezeline's takeover means for WOW! customers

WOW! will officially become Breezeline in a few weeks in Columbus and Cleveland, launching a string of changes to the internet, cable and phone service. Breezeline, based in Massachusetts, acquired WOW! in the two Ohio markets in September for $1.125 billion, after announcing the acquisition in early 2021. Formerly known as Atlantic Broadband, Breezeline is the nation's...
COLUMBUS, OH
News 5 Cleveland WEWS

News 5 Cleveland WEWS

38K+
Followers
8K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cleveland, Ohio news and weather from News 5 Cleveland WEWS, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.news5cleveland.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy