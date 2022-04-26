City council approves removing jersey barriers from Public Square

Cleveland City Council approved an agreement between the city and nonprofit Group Plan Commission to move forward with a construction project that would remove the concrete jersey barriers and the planters from Public Square originally put in place in 2017 for safety purposes.

During its regular Monday night meeting, city council authorized $1.5 million for the city’s share of the cost of the improvement project, which is estimated at $3 million.

The city and the Group Plan Commission will work with public and private entities to provide additional funding.

The main goal of the project is to make the square more accessible to pedestrians by changing safety measures like the planters and concrete barriers while improving the aesthetics of the square.

The concrete barriers will be replaced with crash-resistant cylinder posts.

