Computers

HP slashes $600 off its powerful Omen gaming PC

Digital Trends
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’ve been saving up to finally purchase a gaming desktop, you should take time to search for gaming PC deals so that you can further stretch your budget. Decent gaming rigs don’t come cheap, so if you want to have enough cash left over to invest in gaming monitor deals,...

www.digitaltrends.com

Digital Trends

Today’s best laptop deals include an Asus for $180

Whether you’re looking for a budget-friendly Chromebook or a powerful gaming computer, laptop deals are never in short supply. We’re always on the lookout for great discounts on laptops from major brands, such as Asus, Dell, and Lenovo. We’ve compiled a list of some of our favorite offers on excellent laptops that you can get today!
COMPUTERS
laptopmag.com

Samsung's Galaxy Tab A8 falls to record low deal price of $179

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 is one of the best mid-range tablets you can get. If you're in the market for an affordable tablet, this deal is right up your alley. Amazon currently has the Galaxy Tab A8 on sale for $179. Normally, it retails for $229, so you're saving $50. This is the Galaxy Tab A8's lowest price ever and one of the best Samsung deals of the season.
ELECTRONICS
PC Gamer

Best MSI gaming laptop deals

The best MSI gaming laptops have all the speed and elegance of an ancient dragon, delivering smooth framerates in style. MSI is a name associated with powerful gaming components, and can be found in our list of the best gaming laptops around. So we thought it best to find you the best prices on MSI gaming laptops, to keep you in touch with what's on offer right now.
COMPUTERS
The Verge

The PlayStation 5 will be available directly through Sony today [update: sold out]

Update 5:30PM ET, April 25th: After over an hour (that was hopefully prosperous for you), the wave of PlayStation 5 consoles has sold through. The less expensive digital edition sold out first, but we were impressed with how long the disc version of the PS5 remained available. Hopefully, this is just one of many more restock opportunities through the spring.
VIDEO GAMES
CarBuzz.com

Honda Wants To Beat Tesla At Its Own Game

Despite what you've heard on the news or from auto marketing teams, driverless cars do not yet exist and may not be a thing for quite some time. That said, autonomous taxis and delivery vehicles are already roaming the streets in select cities across the country, and now a division of Honda Motor Company is looking to expand the tech in Japan. The automaker signed a memorandum of understanding with two Japanese transportation providers to work toward an autonomous taxi service in Tokyo.
BUSINESS
PC Gamer

That Nvidia-hacking group went after T-Mobile but the FBI snagged their data before they could use it

The hacking group known as Lapsus$ has been linked to cyber attacks on Microsoft, Nvidia, and Samsung, among others, before core members of the group were said to have been arrested. Since then new text messages claimed to be from the hacking groups members suggest telecom company, T-Mobile, was also targeted and source code successfully stolen by the group. However, also that the FBI got involved and locked the group out of its own rented servers before they could do anything with the data.
TECHNOLOGY
TechSpot

Bethesda brings its classic games to Steam for free

In context: The Bethesda Softworks we know today is a very different beast than it was three decades ago. Talent has arrived and left, and the developer's priorities and approach to game design have shifted substantially. Instead of making old-school RPGs catered to a niche audience, Bethesda develops AAA experiences designed to appeal to as many people as possible.
VIDEO GAMES
pocketnow.com

Best deals today: MSI's GE66 Raider Gaming Laptop, Alienware's Aurora R10 PC, and more

Today’s best deals selection starts with the great offers for gamers, as you can purchase a new MSI GE66 Raider for $1,699 after picking up a $600 discount representing 26 percent savings. This amazing laptop features a large 15.6-inch QHD display cable of reaching 240Hz refresh rates. It also includes an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD storage, and NVIDIA GeForce RTX3070 graphics.
COMPUTERS
Tom's Hardware

Graphics Cards Selling for Near MSRP: The Best GPU Deals

The past 18 months have not been kind to any PC enthusiasts looking to upgrade their graphics cards. GPU prices on the best graphics cards have been terrible, with many cards peaking at over three times their official MSRP. But the long, dark night is coming to an end, as we knew it eventually must. There has been a steady downward trend in 2022 on GPU pricing, and we're now at the point where many graphics cards are actually in stock at prices relatively close to MSRP. In fact, there are even a few selling below MSRP.
COMPUTERS
ComicBook

New Call of Duty: Warzone Update Brings Great News for Console Players

Call of Duty: Warzone players on Xbox and PlayStation should find themselves thrilled with a new update that is soon coming to the battle royale game. Since Warzone first launched, the game's overall download size has continued to grow to absurd proportions. So much so, in fact, that a number of Warzone players on console have found it hard to keep the game installed while still trying to play other games. Luckily, thanks to this new update that is about to release, the file size for Warzone will finally be getting scaled back.
VIDEO GAMES
TechSpot

Samsung T7 Shield Portable SSD

Samsung’s T7 is a very compact, fast-performing drive and this latest Shield version brings added protection against water, dust and accidental drops. Samsung's Portable SSD T7 Shield is an external solid-state drive that's impervious to dust, rain, and tumbles. It's a durable and secure choice for outdoor workers and travelers, if on the slow side compared to non-rugged SSDs.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Our Favorite Amazon Smart Display Is 45% Off. Grab the Echo Show 8 for Just $60 Today

Looking for a better way to stay connected with friends and family across the country? Smart displays, like the Amazon Echo Show 8, make it easier than ever before, offering tons of useful features and functions. There's a huge selection of them on the market, but if you're looking for an affordable, entry-level option right now, Amazon has the Echo Show 8, one of our absolute favorite smart displays for 2022, available for just $60 -- that's down $50 from its original price at a discount of 45%.
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

Here’s the cheapest 18TB hard disk we've ever seen

You can grab the WD My Book 18TB external desktop drive for only $280.50, saving you almost $260. Note that you will have to send a storage drive (SSD, HDD, internal or external, working or dead, it doesn't matter). Scroll to the end of the article to know how the recycling process works and how to grab 15% off. If you decide not to follow that route you will pay the normal price of $330 which is still a $210 discount off the retail price. It is one of the best storage deals we've seen in 2022.
COMPUTERS
PC Gamer

Is there a game only you seem to remember?

Find all previous editions of the PCG Q&A here. Some highlights:. - How much free storage space have you got on your PC?. - Have you ever had to downgrade after an upgrade?. I think it had aliens in it. And the theme tune was unforgettable. It went, "da DA da," or something like that. Is there a game locked away in your memories, something from the distant past, that you can't remember the name of and nobody else ever mentions? In the foggy soup of edu-games and random things that came packaged with the family PC, is there something you wish you could recall? Maybe someone else will know what you're talking about. Now that I think about it, they probably weren't aliens. They might have just been weird fish.
VIDEO GAMES
Engadget

The Morning After: Another gadget prototype left behind at a restaurant

We’ve been playing peek-a-boo with Google’s teased/leaked/rumored Pixel smartwatch for centuries now, but the existence of actual hardware makes it all feel a little more real. Unfortunately for someone who’s probably been working hard on Google’s bid to dethrone the Apple Watch (or at least make a more...
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

AirPods Pro and AirPods 3 have insane discounts for Mother’s Day 2022

Everyone knows that Apple’s various AirPods models are the most popular headphones on the planet right now. With that in mind, and with the knowledge that Amazon is the top online retailer in the country, it doesn’t take a crystal ball to foresee sell-outs. And since Amazon’s AirPods Pro price has been at an all-time low lately, people are swarming Amazon to get them.
ELECTRONICS
NME

‘Modern Warfare 2’ reboot will be the “most advanced experience” in ‘Call Of Duty’ history

Activision Blizzard has talked about the upcoming Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 reboot and Warzone sequel in its most recent financial results. Published today (April 25), the financial results for the first quarter of 2022 at Activision Blizzard mention that the company is looking to “deliver even more compelling content” to players, as it is growing its teams and dedication to the entire Call Of Duty franchise.
VIDEO GAMES
WWD

Amazon’s Massive Universe Just Got Bigger

Click here to read the full article. It’s almost impossible to imagine that Amazon could look at the sprawling machinery of its Prime business and think, “Eh, it’s not big enough.” Yet the company’s latest plans could super-size its membership program by doing something it has never done before — take Prime shopping all over the web. That’s the promise of Buy with Prime, a new capability that will let marketplace merchants offer signature Prime perks in their own online stores. Amazon prefers to call it a “member benefit,” however, and it’s easy to see why.More from WWDThe Fashion in 'The Marvelous...
BUSINESS

