The eyes of over 300 Vineland Elementary School students were locked on the face of Miss Rodeo America on Monday, when she came to the school to talk to them about rodeo. Hailey Frederiksen travels around the nation as the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association's official representative. At Vineland Elementary, she led an assembly about the sport of rodeo, the importance of sportsmanship and hard work.

PUEBLO, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO