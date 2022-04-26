ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jon Pardi is “finishing up” his new album — and he has the pictures to prove it

By Regional Media
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJon Pardi is working hard on his new album. The singer recently shared a series of videos on Instagram Stories from inside the studio that show his session musicians unpacking their instruments and warming...

