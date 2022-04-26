Fisher Ferry Water District reports water line break

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Officials with the Fisher Ferry Water District announced a main water line break forced them to turn the water off to the whole system on Monday, April 25.

Vicksburg Daily News reported there is no estimated timeline for the repair. When service is restored, all customers will be under a boil water notice.

Health officials strongly recommend that all water be boiled for one minute before it is consumed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.