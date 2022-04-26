ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vicksburg, MS

Fisher Ferry Water District reports water line break

By Kaitlin Howell
 2 days ago

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Officials with the Fisher Ferry Water District announced a main water line break forced them to turn the water off to the whole system on Monday, April 25.

Over 60 tons of ground beef recalled

Vicksburg Daily News reported there is no estimated timeline for the repair. When service is restored, all customers will be under a boil water notice.

Health officials strongly recommend that all water be boiled for one minute before it is consumed.

