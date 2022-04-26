ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wahoo acquires RGT virtual cycling platform, launches Wahoo X

By Will Jones
 2 days ago
Following the 2019 takeover of Sufferfest and its subsequent relaunch last year as the SYSTM training app, Wahoo has announced that it has now acquired the virtual cycling platform RGT Cycling, now to be known as Wahoo RGT in a bid to provide its customers with as comprehensive an integrated indoor...

