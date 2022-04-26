Wahoo acquires RGT virtual cycling platform, launches Wahoo X

TechCrunch spoke with the founder, president and CEO of ImagineAR, Alen Paul Silverstieen about how the company got started as well as the new launch. The startup was launched in 2018 and focused on leveraging AR as a sports fan engagement opportunity. ImagineAR delivers an AR self-publishing CMS (content management system) in the cloud that allows businesses (professional sports franchises, retailers, etc.) to create an AR experience for customers in 60 seconds or less without the need for a program. It has the ability to support any type of content, whether it’s an MP4, JPG, PNG, OBJ or FBX. The platform has built-in chroma key, which means the company uses a visual-effects and post-production technique, layering two video streams together based on color hues. The AR experience is automatically delivered to any location throughout the world.

CELL PHONES ・ 2 DAYS AGO