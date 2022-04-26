ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Trevor Bauer sues woman who accused him of sexual assault

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O1BO9_0fKctHZW00

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer is suing the woman who accused him of sexual assault, contending her motive was to destroy his “reputation and baseball career, garner attention for herself, and extract millions of dollars” from him.

The suit was filed Monday in U.S. District Court for the Central District of California and is seeking unspecified monetary and punitive damages. Bauer contends the woman “fabricated allegations of sexual assault” and “made false and malicious statements” as she sought a domestic violence restraining order last June 29.

That filing came a day after Bauer’s most recent pitching performance for the Dodgers, with whom he signed a three-year, $102 million contract before the 2021 season. He has been on Major League Baseball administrative leave since July 2, although the Los Angeles County district attorney declined to file charges.

Bauer has denied all wrongdoing.

The court filing describes, in graphic detail, the two sexual encounters between Bauer and the woman, who lives in San Diego, that occurred last spring. Per company policy, Field Level Media will not publish the name of alleged victims of sexual assault.

Bauer, 31, admits to having rough sex with her, which he said was at the woman’s request, and never performed a sexual act she didn’t want. The woman, in her request for the restraining order, accused him of acts that including choking her to the point of unconsciousness and punching her to the point of needing medical attention.

The restraining order was denied.

In the lawsuit, Bauer said the woman contacted him after their first sexual encounter in an attempt to set up a second meeting for “a rougher sexual experience so she could later claim this sexual experience was not what she requested and thereby lay the groundwork for a financial settlement.”

The suit also states the woman texted a friend and told her “they would be able to travel to Europe together in style once she was successful in her plot to destroy Mr. Bauer by tricking him into having rough and rougher sex with her.”

Also named in the suit is the woman’s attorney, Fred Thiagarajah, who is being accused of defamation because of comments he made to The Washington Post. Bauer previously sued Deadspin and The Athletic in relation to the case.

Bauer’s paid leave has been extended multiple times and is due to expire Friday. MLB has been conducting its own investigation and can choose to suspend Bauer under league policies even if no criminal charges are filed.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
Sand Hills Express

MS-13 gang leader sentenced to life in prison

▶ Watch Video: The history of MS-13, from El Salvador to the U.S. A leader of MS-13 has been sentenced to life in prison after being convicted last year of multiple charges, including murder and conspiracy to commit murder, the Department of Justice announced Friday. MS-13, or La Mara Salvatrucha, is one of the largest gangs in the world and has been referred to by former Attorney General Bill Barr as “a death cult.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
City
San Diego, CA
State
California State
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
ROCHESTER, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trevor Bauer
Rolling Stone

Johnny Depp Wraps Defamation Testimony: ‘Yes, I Am’ a Domestic Violence Victim

Click here to read the full article. In his final day on the stand in his $50 million defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard, Johnny Depp told the court “the only person that I have ever abused in my life is myself.” After a three-day break in which the court was dark, the seven-person jury listened to a series of audio recordings — often chaotic and difficult to decipher — that included a Depp prediction that Heard “will hit the wall hard,” a phrase that also appeared in a text message written by the actor that was introduced to the court. “You...
CELEBRITIES
NPR

Woman pleads guilty to hate crime for falsely accusing Black teen of taking her phone

A California woman pleaded guilty Monday to a 2020 hate crime in New York, in which she falsely accused a Black teenager of stealing her phone. Miya Ponsetto, 23, was at the Arlo Hotel in December 2020 when she got into a confrontation with a teen, 14-year-old Keyon Harrold Jr., about a cellphone. Video shows her grabbing at him as he tried to get away. Her phone was found soon afterward in an Uber.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Los Angeles Dodgers#District Court#Major League Baseball#Field Level Media
True Crime Kush

Marilyn Manson's Ex-Lover Alleges He is Framed for Rape

Aging shock-rocker Marilyn Manson (born Bryan Walker) is coming out swinging against allegations by a cohort of women led by actress Evan Rachel Wood that he abused and raped them. In fact, he is suing the actress for defamation, with his attorney Howard King telling media outlet Newsweek that they filed a lawsuit "to stop a campaign of malicious and unjustified attacks..." by Wood and her current girlfriend Ashley "Ilma" Gore. According to filed court documents, the romantic duo "recruited numerous women and convinced them to make false allegations against [Warner]—claims that Wood and Gore scripted for them.."
NBC San Diego

FBI Warns About Increasing ‘Sextortion' Reports Involving Young Boys

The FBI in San Diego is warning parents and caregivers about an increase in "sextortion" incidents involving young children. According to the FBI, the agency has received more reports of adults posing as young girls coercing young boys through social media to produce sexual images and videos, and then extorting money from them. Sextortion is a crime, and involves an adult contacting a minor over online platforms such as an app, game or social media account.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

53K+
Followers
44K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy