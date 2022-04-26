Gov. Greg Abbott asks public to help pay for migrants buses going to Washington, D.C.

Gov. Greg Abbott speaks during a tour of the border wall on June 30, 2021 in Pharr, Texas. The Republican leader is asking the public to help fund migrant buses going to Washington, D.C. (Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

Gov. Greg Abbott is inviting the public to help pay for buses transporting migrants from Texas border communities to the nation's capital. The Republican leader has added a donations page to his office's website under a " Border Transportation Funding " button on the site's "Border Crisis Update" page.

The page notes that any unused border transportation funding will be applied to the state's border wall funding.

Abbott promoted the donation page during a Sunday appearance on the Fox News program "Sunday Morning Futures" with host Maria Bartiromo . The Republican governor told Bartiromo that as soon as he announced the bus ride initiative, his office's "phone started ringing off the hook [with] people wanting to help."

Twice mentioning the site's address, Abbott said, "You can contribute to us busing those migrants to Washington, D.C., and make the Biden administration deal with it themselves." The web page says donations "as of April 13" are "TBD," so it's unclear when the fundraiser began.

Abbott's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment on when it started, how many donations have been made so far or information on other sources of funding.

His office also did not confirm how many migrants have traveled during each trip. Abbott told reporters during a roundtable with San Antonio law enforcement last Wednesday that he does not know how many migrants have been sent.

The governor announced the bus ride initiative on April 6 in response to the Biden administration announcing the end of Trump-era Title 42 pandemic restrictions , which allowed border officials to turn away migrants at the border because of the health crisis. The Republican governor warned of an upcoming influx of migrants if the measure is lifted next month.

"Maria, with the sheer number of people coming across the border, beginning in a month, we will continue these bus routes to Washington, D.C.," Abbott told Bartiromo.

Between April 13 and April 22, 10 of the buses have been sent to Washington, D.C., with migrants from the countries of Angola, Brazil, Colombia, Congo, Cuba, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Nicaragua, Nigeria, Panama, Peru, Uruguay and Venezuela, according to Abbott's office.

In a separate Fox News program last Wednesday, Abbott told host Sean Hannity, "If he will not come to the border, I'm going to take the border to President Biden. He will see by these daily flows of buses... what Texans are dealing with and he and members of Congress are going to have to deal with directly."

More Politics

- Here are the 15 highest-paid Texas state employees

- Russia just released a U.S. marine vet, is Brittney Griner next?

- Gov. Abbott asks public to help pay for migrants' bus rides to DC

- Greg Abbott alleges cartels use TikTok to recruit Texas teens

- Judge recuses herself from cases against indicted Hidalgo staff

For the latest and best from Chron, sign up for our daily newsletter here.