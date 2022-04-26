Women’s lacrosse falls to Lincoln Memorial

Chloe Wood had a six-goal game in Newberry’s loss to LMU on April 23. Garry Talbert | Newberry College Athletics

HARROGATE, Tenn. — The Newberry College Wolves women’s lacrosse team (10-7, 4-6 SAC) fell to the Lincoln Memorial Railsplitters in a hard-fought 10-9 contest on April 23.

Chloe Wood (Sherwood Park, Alberta) set the tone early with back-to-back unassisted scores. The Railsplitters got one back, but Wood took advantage of a man-up opportunity to record the early hat trick. Lincoln Memorial was able to tack on another goal to close the gap to one goal at the end of the quarter.

The Railsplitters tied up the game early in the second period, but Wood was once again there to answer. Serena Elias (Myrtle Beach) was able to find the back of the net for a score of her own before Wood snuck the ball past the goalkeeper to give the Wolves a 6-3 lead while being responsible for all but one of those goals. However, the Railsplitters once again found a way to climb back within one to close the period and send Newberry into the halftime break with a 6-5 advantage.

The teams traded a pair of goals in the third quarter. The Railsplitters tied the game, but Wood responded for the Wolves. Lincoln Memorial tied the game again at 7-7, but Sierra Hummell (Myrtle Beach) drew and converted on a free-position attempt while being down a player to once again give Newberry a slim lead going into the fourth quarter.

The Railsplitters scored three-unanswered goals in the fourth quarter to take their first lead of the game, but the Wolves did to not give up. Madalyn Messersmith (Stevensville, Md.) converted on a free-position attempt to bring the Wolves back within one Lincoln Memorial was able to earn a possession with just over 90 seconds remaining. With things seeming bleak and in need of a turnover, the Wolves trapped a Railsplitter between four Wolves so that Cassell Richardson (Forest, Va.) could cause a turnover and give Newberry one last opportunity. However, Messersmith’s shot in the closing moments missed by inches, and the Railsplitters survived by the narrowest of margins.

Wood led the way on offense with an outstanding six-goal performance while also leading all players with seven draw controls. Marissa Plumer (Chester, Md.) led all players with five ground balls, and Muireann Faber led the team with three caused turnovers defensively.