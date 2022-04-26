ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Playing…with fire: Woman casually swings in Russian playground as building is destroyed by raging inferno nearby

By Rachael Bunyan For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

A woman has calmly enjoyed swinging on a play set with a child on her knee as a neighbouring building is destroyed by a raging fire in Russia.

Video shows the pair casually rocking back and forth on the swing in a playground as the property is engulfed in flames in front of them in Kotlas, a town in western Russia.

Other local residents were also seen calmly watching the raging inferno from the park benches as sirens of emergency vehicles blared around them.

In front of the woman and child on the swing, a small crowd gathered a short distance away from the burning building to watch as the flames lit up the sky.

The woman appears unfazed by the fire in front of her and even looks in a different direction as she continues to gain momentum on the swing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0I89nJ_0fKcsb8Z00
A woman has calmly enjoyed swinging on a play set with a child on her knee as a neighbouring building is destroyed by a raging fire in Russia
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MXsBQ_0fKcsb8Z00
Video shows the pair casually rocking back and forth on the swing in a playground as the property is engulfed in flames in the town of Kotlas, western Russia
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PT3GU_0fKcsb8Z00
Other local residents were also seen calmly watching the raging inferno from the park benches

The Department of the Ministry of Emergencies in Arkhangelsk region told Podyom news site a two-storey non-residential building had erupted into flames on Monday.

'The area of ​​the fire was 480 square metres,' officials said. 'There are no casualties. The cause of the fire is being established.'

The bizarre video of the woman calmly enjoying swinging on the play set in front of the fire comes after footage emerged in 2019 of a boy in Russia doing the same thing.

Video showed the boy calmly enjoying playing on a swing as a house behind him burned to the ground in Noyabrsk, central Russia.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4efHKa_0fKcsb8Z00
A boy has calmly enjoyed swinging on a play set as a neighbouring house burns to the ground in Noyabrsk, central Russia, in 2019

The boy was also unfazed by the raging inferno behind him, as a small crowd gathered to watch the blaze.

Toward the end of the video the boy slightly turns to see the blaze, but he does not get off the swing and does not look worried.

During the fire, the building's structure partially collapsed, there was also a threat of flame spreading to the neighboring properties.

But firemen at the scene managed to defend nearby homes, according to local media reports.

