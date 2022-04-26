ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AUTV-20 to broadcast live forum featuring common pleas judge candidates Stimpert and Perez

By Staff Report
The Times-Gazette
 2 days ago
ASHLAND - Ashland University's AUTV-20 will broadcast a live forum featuring candidates for Ashland County Common Pleas Court judge at 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 27, according to a news release from AU.

Republicans Victor Perez and David Stimpert are squaring off in the May 3 primary election for the GOP nomination to run in November for the seat currently held by Judge Ron Forsthoefel.

Forsthoefel announced last year that he would not seek reelection after 12 years on the bench. No Democrats are running for this position.

In addition to Armstrong Cable channel 20, the forum also will be broadcast live on the Journalism and Digital Media streaming channel (search JDM Streaming on your internet browser.) It will rebroadcast on AU's radio station, 88.9 WRDL, Saturday, May 1 at 8 p.m., and replayed periodically on Armstrong's channel 20 until the election.

"This is a highly competitive race with two good candidates for one of the most important and influential positions in local government," said Ted Daniels, an AU adjunct instructor and adviser to AU's student-run newspaper The Collegian, in the release. "It's an opportunity to see how the candidates respond on live TV to questions from a panel of local reporters."

Panel of reporters from The Collegian, Ashland Source, Ashland Times-Gazette and AUTV-20

Produced by students of AU's award-winning Journalism & Digital Media department, the panel of reporters will include Katie Foster representing The Collegian and AU-Live.com, Dillon Carr from the Ashland Source and Grant Ritchey of the Ashland Times-Gazette. AUTV-20 News Producer Lydia Bice will serve as moderator.

"The candidate forum telecast provides another excellent opportunity for JDM students to hone their craft as developing media professionals," said David McCoy, JDM department chair and adviser to AUTV-20, in the release. "Moreover, this program enables the Journalism and Digital Media department to advance its goal of continued outreach and public service to the greater Ashland community."

Ashland, OH
Ashland, OH
