You may have noticed the Warzone Monsterverse, as Call of Duty jumps two-footed into the world of Godzilla and King Kong. Quite where Operation Monarch will go with this in Call of Duty Warzone isn't clear, but the special event looks like it's going to let players summon the famous monsters to Caldera to create havoc mid-battle. The Warzone Season 3 map changes have already added in a dig site filled with excavated monster bones, which means prehistoric beasts are now Call of Duty canon...? At least the new weapons might help in the event of an attack, so check out our Warzone M1916 loadout and Warzone Nikita AVT loadouts to see what they can do.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO