Shippensburg, PA

Dale L Gallo obituary 1960~2022

By Staff Report
 2 days ago
Dale L Gallo, 61, of Shippensburg, passed away Monday, April 25, 2022 at The Gardens at Gettysburg. He was born Monday, November 21, 1960 in Chambersburg, PA. Dale was a son of the late Charles...

Related
Shirley Mae Barclay obituary 1943~2022

Shirley Mae Barclay of McConnellsburg, PA passed away peacefully on Monday, April 10, at the Fulton County Medical Center Long Term Care facility, at seventy-eight years young. Born in Harrisonville, PA to Harry Brant Myers and Alice Rebecca Strait Myers, Shirley was the oldest of two siblings. She is survived...
HARRISONVILLE, PA
Larry D Heefner obituary 1946~2022

Larry D Heefner, 76, of Chambersburg, passed away on Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at the Chambersburg Hospital. Born February 22, 1946 in Waynesboro, he was a son of the late Levi and Hazel Mentzer Heefner. Larry was a 1965 graduate of Greencastle-Antrim High School. He was employed at Landis Tool...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
William D “Bill” Butts obituary 1934~2022

William D “Bill” Butts, 87, of Chambersburg, PA, died Saturday morning, April 16, 2022 at the Shook Home. Born November 29, 1934 in Carlisle, PA, he was the son of the late Harley D. and Marie Elizabeth Marsh Butts. Bill was a 1952 graduate of the Shippensburg High...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Thomas R Presley obituary 1949~2022

Mr. Thomas R Presley, 72, of Waynesboro, PA, passed away Thursday, April 21, 2022 in Waynesboro Hospital. Born November 18, 1949 in Olney, MD, he was the son of the late Frank and Martha (Fink) Presley. Thomas served in the United States Marine Corp. during the Vietnam War. He spent...
WAYNESBORO, PA
Beverly R Turner obituary 1941~2022

Mrs. Beverly R Turner (Hoover), 81, of Greencastle, PA, passed away Thursday, April 21, 2022 after an extended illness. Born March 16, 1941 in Altoona, PA, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Dorothy (Bear) Hoover. Beverly was a graduate of Altoona High School with the Class of...
GREENCASTLE, PA
Leon W Kreger Jr. obituary 1926~2022

Dr. Leon W Kreger Jr., 96, of Chambersburg, passed away the morning of Friday, April 22, 2022 at the Village Square at Menno Haven with his loving family by his side. He was born on April 9, 1926 in Liberty, PA, a son of the late Leon W. and Ida A. (Miller) Kreger, Sr.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Helen E Blair obituary 1928~2022

Helen E Blair, 94, of Saint Thomas, Pennsylvania passed away April 23, 2022. She was born on March 15, 1928 in Greencastle, Pennsylvania to Jeremiah and Mabel Laubs. Helen is survived by her children Harold F. Blair and Donald M. Blair, and her grandchildren; Troy Blair, Keena Rockwell, Todd Blair, Kevin Blair, and Jeff Blair. She is also survived by seven great-grandchildren, Brett Rockwell, Brooke Timbers, Jessica Huber, Dakota Blair, Zack Blair, Kaden Blair, and Taylor Blair, and seven great-great-grandchildren Malaki Blair, Trentin Timbers, Brysen Timbers, Alexis Huber, Jace Huber, Brody Rockwell, and Dalton Bock.
GREENCASTLE, PA
Thomas A Marshlick obituary 1944~2022

Thomas A Marshlick, 77, of Carlisle, passed away on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at his home with his loving companion by his side. He was born December 12, 1944, in Freeland, PA to the late Frank and Stella (Jasinsky) Marshlick. Thomas was the widower of Anita L. (Keys) Marshlick who passed in 2011.
CARLISLE, PA
Gloria “Jean” Wallen obituary 1946~2022

Gloria “Jean” Wallen (Betts), 75, of Chambersburg, PA passed away the morning of Thursday, April 21, 2022 in the Chambersburg Hospital. Born September 10, 1946 in Waynesboro, PA she was the daughter of the late Woodrow and Rachel (Smith) Betts. She attended Biglerville Area Schools. Jean was employed...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Kenneth J Redding obituary 1926~2022

Kenneth J Redding, 95 of Gettysburg, PA passed away on Monday, April 25, 2022 at The Gardens in Gettysburg. Born October 26, 1926 in Cumberland Township, Adams County, PA he was the son of the late Leo & Margaurite (Storm) Redding. Ken was predeceased by his wife, Janet (Lawver) Redding,...
GETTYSBURG, PA
Saundra F “Sandy” Bear obituary 1949~2022

Saundra F “Sandy” Bear, age 72, of Greencastle, PA, passed away on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at the UPMC Community General Hospital in Harrisburg, PA. Born in Waynesboro, PA on September 29, 1949, she was the daughter of the late Wilbur E. and Gladys I. Gelwicks Bear. Sandy...
GREENCASTLE, PA
Joanna G Miley obituary 1940~2022

Joanna G Miley (Miller), 81, of Chambersburg, PA passed away Saturday, April 23, 2022 in her home. Born June 13, 1940 in Waynesboro, PA she was the daughter of the late Nelson David and Clara E. (Washinger) Miller. She was a graduate of Chambersburg High School with the Class of...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Gerard Cosmo Fedele obituary 1967~2022

Mr. Gerard Cosmo Fedele, 55 of Shippensburg, died on Sunday morning, April 24, at WellSpan York Hospital. He was the husband of Mrs. Karen Spears Fedele who preceded him in death in February, 2017. Born February 8, 1967, in Smithville, New York, he was a son of Elizabeth Ann Riley...
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
Rosetta C Henderson obituary 1948~2022

Rosetta C Henderson, age 73, of Aspers, passed away April 14, 2022 at Gettysburg Hospital. She was born November 1, 1948 in South Mountain, a daughter of the late Roy D. and Bessie (Bingham) Naugle. Rosetta worked as a grocery clerk for Gardners Market and retired in 2015. She enjoyed...
SOUTH MOUNTAIN, PA
Peggy Sue DeWire obituary 1943~2022

Peggy Sue DeWire,78, passed away April 21, 2022 with her daughter by her side at Providence Place in Chambersburg. Born in Chambersburg, June 7, 1943, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Martha (Eckels) Feldman. Peggy was a 1961 graduate of CASHS and took classes at Moody Bible...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Lee Franklin Walters obituary 1942~2022

Lee Franklin Walters, 79, of Mechanicsburg, PA died Wednesday evening, April 27, 2022 at Harmony of West Shore, Mechanicsburg, PA. Born July 28, 1942 in Chambersburg, PA he was the son of the late G. Frank and Mary (Gayman) Walters. He was the husband of Charlotte M. (Ganson) Walters, of Mechanicsburg to whom he was married to for 54 years.
MECHANICSBURG, PA
Adam Walter Grove obituary 1982~2022

Adam Walter Grove, 39, of Blacklick, Ohio, passed away on January 22, 2022, from complications related to Fontan Failure. Though a failing heart took him from this world, his kind heart was known to many, and serves as a lasting inspiration to those he left behind. He was born June...
WAYNESBORO, PA
Jeffrey Lynn Brookens 1952~2022

Jeffrey Lynn Brookens passed away in the early evening of April 13, 2022 at the age of 69. Born on July 8, 1952 in Chambersburg, PA, he was the only child of Ellis H. and J. Louise (Foreman) Brookens. At a young age, Jeff’s father nicknamed him ‘Puncho’—a moniker that...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Elizabeth Caldwell White obituary 1949~2022

Mrs. Elizabeth Caldwell White, 72, of Waynesboro, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully Wednesday, April 13, 2022, in her home, surrounded by family. Born August 16, 1949, in Lynchburg, Virginia, Elizabeth was the daughter of the late Frank B. Caldwell and Eleanor N. Caldwell. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased...
WAYNESBORO, PA
Michael A Monn obituaty 1971~2022

Michael A Monn, 50, of York Springs, PA died of natural causes, Sunday, April 24, 2022 at his home. Born November 15, 1971 in Gettysburg, PA he was the son of Marcella (Altice) Monn, of York Springs and the late Clyde “Butch” Monn, III who died July 14, 2017.
YORK SPRINGS, PA
Chambersburg, PA
