Dale L Gallo obituary 1960~2022

Helen E Blair, 94, of Saint Thomas, Pennsylvania passed away April 23, 2022. She was born on March 15, 1928 in Greencastle, Pennsylvania to Jeremiah and Mabel Laubs. Helen is survived by her children Harold F. Blair and Donald M. Blair, and her grandchildren; Troy Blair, Keena Rockwell, Todd Blair, Kevin Blair, and Jeff Blair. She is also survived by seven great-grandchildren, Brett Rockwell, Brooke Timbers, Jessica Huber, Dakota Blair, Zack Blair, Kaden Blair, and Taylor Blair, and seven great-great-grandchildren Malaki Blair, Trentin Timbers, Brysen Timbers, Alexis Huber, Jace Huber, Brody Rockwell, and Dalton Bock.

GREENCASTLE, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO