The New York Rangers have called up defenseman Zac Jones, who is with the team and likely to suit up tonight against the Montreal Canadiens. Jones, 21, was selected by the Rangers in the third round of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft. He has spent some time with the big club this season registering 2 assists in 11 games. With the Hartford Wolf Pack, he notched 9 goals and 35 points in 52 games to lead all defensemen.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO