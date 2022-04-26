ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Police want help finding missing 52-year-old Detroit man last seen leaving his home

ClickOnDetroit.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDETROIT – Police are looking for a 52-year-old man who has been reported missing after leaving home and not returning. Officials...

www.clickondetroit.com

ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit police seek help investigating recent non fatal shootings

DETROIT – Police held a news briefing Wednesday afternoon to provide details on two recent non fatal shootings in Detroit. Detroit police Chief James White provided an update on the Wednesday morning shooting of a 4-year-old boy, and the non fatal shooting of an elderly man. This live stream...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit police need information after 4-year-old injured in drive-by shooting

DETROIT – A four-year-old boy is out of the hospital after he was shot while asleep in what Detroit police believe was a random drive-by shooting. “The kid is just laying in bed. You can’t lie in your own bed in the middle of the night, and you have to deal with this. Enough is enough,” said DPD Assistant Chief Charles Fitzgerald.
DETROIT, MI
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
ClickOnDetroit.com

Man arrested for stabbing brother to death in Detroit, police say

DETROIT – A man has been arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing of his brother, Detroit police said. The incident happened around 5 a.m. Monday (April 25) in the 13500 block of Mansfield Street on Detroit’s west side, according to authorities. Officials said a man stabbed his...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

4-Year-Old Injured After Shots Fired At Detroit Home

(CBS DETROIT) – A 4-year-old boy has been hospitalized after shots were fired at a Detroit home while the family members were asleep inside. Detroit’s 8th precinct commander, Brian Harris, told WWJ that he is unsure if this incident was a drive-by shooting, but the shot fired did come from outside of the home. This happened at a home in the 18400 block of Stout Street between Pickford Street and Clarita Avenue. According to police, the bullets were from a high-powered rifle. Two adults and four children were in the home at the time of the shooting, but the 4-year-old boy was the only one injured. He is in critical condition at a local hospital. Police will continue to investigate as there is currently no suspect or motive. WWJ reported that Harris mentioned police were called to this home for a disturbance in February. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Videos: Police share crash, body cam footage after man shot, killed by Roseville officer

ROSEVILLE, Mich. – Authorities shared new footage on Wednesday of a man being shot and killed by Roseville police after a traffic crash on Tuesday turned violent. On April 26, two Roseville police officers responded to a vehicle crash on Groesbeck Highway between 12 Mile and Martin roads. A Roseville man, identified as Frank Robles, 57, was traveling southbound on Groesbeck Highway in a Chevy Silverado when he crossed into oncoming traffic and crashed nearly head-on with a semi truck.
ROSEVILLE, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Jeep fleeing Detroit police crashes into vehicle, killing woman, officials say

DETROIT – A woman was killed in a car crash Thursday morning after colliding with a car that was reportedly fleeing Detroit police. At about 12:25 a.m. on April 28, Detroit police officers attempted to pull over a Jeep Cherokee traveling at a “high rate of speed” in the area of 8 Mile and Southfield roads. Police say the driver of the Jeep did not stop and continued driving at a fast speed, potentially running a red light at that intersection.
DETROIT, MI

