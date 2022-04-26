Police want help finding missing 52-year-old Detroit man last seen leaving his home

(CBS DETROIT) – A 4-year-old boy has been hospitalized after shots were fired at a Detroit home while the family members were asleep inside.
Detroit’s 8th precinct commander, Brian Harris, told WWJ that he is unsure if this incident was a drive-by shooting, but the shot fired did come from outside of the home.
This happened at a home in the 18400 block of Stout Street between Pickford Street and Clarita Avenue.
According to police, the bullets were from a high-powered rifle.
Two adults and four children were in the home at the time of the shooting, but the 4-year-old boy was the only one injured. He is in critical condition at a local hospital.
Police will continue to investigate as there is currently no suspect or motive.
WWJ reported that Harris mentioned police were called to this home for a disturbance in February.
© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Comments / 0