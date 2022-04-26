Police want help finding missing 52-year-old Detroit man last seen leaving his home

(CBS DETROIT) – A 4-year-old boy has been hospitalized after shots were fired at a Detroit home while the family members were asleep inside. Detroit’s 8th precinct commander, Brian Harris, told WWJ that he is unsure if this incident was a drive-by shooting, but the shot fired did come from outside of the home. This happened at a home in the 18400 block of Stout Street between Pickford Street and Clarita Avenue. According to police, the bullets were from a high-powered rifle. Two adults and four children were in the home at the time of the shooting, but the 4-year-old boy was the only one injured. He is in critical condition at a local hospital. Police will continue to investigate as there is currently no suspect or motive. WWJ reported that Harris mentioned police were called to this home for a disturbance in February. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO