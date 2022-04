JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two people are dead and three are wounded in four different shootings during a particularly violent six-hours in Jacksonville. Officers were called to the 6000 block of Powers Avenue at about 4 a.m. Sunday and located two men dead suffering from gunshot wounds. Investigators said there was a large gathering in the parking lot of a business when an argument started, a Jacksonville Sheriff's Office news release states.

