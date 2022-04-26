ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nelson County, VA

Virginia State Police: Man killed in Nelson County crash on Route 29

By Brad Zinn, Staunton News Leader
The News Leader
The News Leader
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n5Swo_0fKcpz6y00

NELSON COUNTY — Virginia State Police said a man was killed Sunday night in a Nelson County crash, according to a press release.

The deadly crash took place on Route 29, more than a 1/4 of a mile north of Wilson Hill Road.

Police said a 2009 Toyota Corolla was headed south on Route 29 when it ran off the left side of the road, struck a ditch, hit several trees and then overturned.

The driver, Andrew A. Rayle, 37, of Greensboro, North Carolina, died at the scene. Police said he was wearing a seatbelt.

The crash remains under investigation.

This article originally appeared on Staunton News Leader: Virginia State Police: Man killed in Nelson County crash on Route 29

Comments / 0

