Virginia State Police: Man killed in Nelson County crash on Route 29

NELSON COUNTY — Virginia State Police said a man was killed Sunday night in a Nelson County crash, according to a press release.

The deadly crash took place on Route 29, more than a 1/4 of a mile north of Wilson Hill Road.

Police said a 2009 Toyota Corolla was headed south on Route 29 when it ran off the left side of the road, struck a ditch, hit several trees and then overturned.

The driver, Andrew A. Rayle, 37, of Greensboro, North Carolina, died at the scene. Police said he was wearing a seatbelt.

The crash remains under investigation.

