Loudon, NH

World’s Top Engineering Students Return To NHMS For First In-Person Formula Hybrid/Electric Competition Since 2019

By RaceDayCT Staff Report
racedayct.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Press Release from New Hampshire Motor Speedway) After two years of virtual competition, engineering students from all over the United States and Canada will descend upon New Hampshire Motor Speedway for the 16th annual Formula Hybrid + Electric competition May 1-5. LOUDON, N.H. – Hundreds of the world’s top...

