Yankees call up Miguel Andujar with Aaron Hicks on paternity list

By Dan Martin
 2 days ago

Miguel Andujar is back with the Yankees.

The return of the embattled third baseman-turned-left fielder coincides with Aaron Hicks being placed on the paternity list prior to Tuesday’s game against the Orioles in The Bronx.

While it’s unclear if Andujar has any kind of long-term future with the Yankees, being recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre comes after a solid start to the season. Andujar’s career has been plagued by injuries and inconsistency since he finished second to Shohei Ohtani for AL Rookie of the Year in 2018, when Andujar hit 27 home runs.

Since then, he’s played in just 78 major league games in the majors, although he hit well with SWB last season.

And this year with SWB, the 27-year-old Andujar has a .947 OPS with three homers and a double in 53 plate appearances.

Miguel Andujar
Charles Wenzelberg / New York Post

Andujar has played six games in left field and five at third base — and made a pair of errors at third.

