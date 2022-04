St. Augustine Fashion Week Mission: To enhance art & culture in the Nation’s Oldest City while cultivating future designers of tomorrow. Now in their 7th year and 8th season, St. Augustine Fashion Week (STAFW) has established St. Augustine, FL as a presence in the fashion industry, gaining national attention from organizations such as the CFDA. Over the past 7 years, STAFW has worked hard to create a platform for small brand and student designers to showcase their latest collections on our runways and in our films. Further, STAFW is a volunteer-run endeavor!

