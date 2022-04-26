ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manitou Springs, CO

Manitou Springs Fire Department offering free property assessments for wildfire risk

By Lindsey Grewe
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - With fire danger high for the foreseeable future, there’s no better time than now to make sure you are wildfire ready!. The Manitou Springs Fire Department is...

Cheyenne Mountain Zoo preps for wildfires

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - As fire danger returns this week in our area, the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo is sharing its fire evacuation plans with us. The zoo works with the Colorado Springs Fire Department to come up with this plan. “Part of managing a fire at the zoo is...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
CDOT and partner agencies provide update on preparations for spring, summer season in Glenwood Canyon

GLENWOOD CANYON, Colo. (CDOT NEWS RELEASE) - THE LIVE NEWS CONFERENCE ENDED AT ABOUT 2:45 P.M. ON APRIL 26. Representatives from the Colorado Department of Transportation, Federal Highway Administration, City of Glenwood Springs, U.S. Forest Service and contractor partners, Lawrence Construction and IHC Scott, will gather at the Bair Ranch Rest Area (exit 129) next week to provide an update on preparations to protect Interstate 70 and other infrastructure in Glenwood Canyon this spring and summer. Speakers from CDOT and partner agencies will highlight the teamwork necessary to carry out these essential preparations. CDOT leadership and maintenance representatives will also outline operational plans for the canyon in the event of future material slides. A press release will be provided following the event, for outlets that are not able to join.
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
Planned improvements to I-25 between Fillmore and Garden of the Gods

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) wants the public to get involved with planned improvements to I-25 merge lanes between Fillmore Street and Garden of the Gods Road. Increased traffic from community growth and business development has created the need for CDOT to initiate the design of auxiliary/continuous merge lanes on I-25 […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Fire under control near Fountain Creek Regional Park

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KKTV) - Firefighters have a small brush fire burning near Fountain Creek fully contained. A passerby on I-25 saw the fire from their car around 3:30 a.m. and called 911. Fire crews found the blaze burning south of the Duckwood trailhead in Fountain Creek Regional Park. Firefighters said they had some trouble hiking into the area to reach the fire due to its location a mile west of Highway 85.
Crews respond to potential hazardous materials situation in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Fire Department's Hazardous Materials team is responding to a potentially hazardous chemical at a home south of the downtown area. Crews were called to a home near S. Cascade Ave. and Dorchester Dr. That's near Ivywild Park. The fire department tells KRDO that officials were in the The post Crews respond to potential hazardous materials situation in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Two killed, hundreds of homes burned in New Mexico wildfire

April 14 (Reuters) - An elderly couple died in their home as they tried to evacuate a wildfire in Ruidoso, New Mexico, that has destroyed hundreds of houses and forced thousands to flee the mountain town, local officials said. The remains of the couple were found on Thursday at their...
RUIDOSO, NM
Charred bones found near Colorado campsite, same area where woman disappeared

UPDATE [4:10 PM]: Authorities have identified the remains that were found and determined that they were scattered intentionally by the family of the deceased. No foul play is suspected. Read more here. According to the Saguache County Sheriff's Office, possible human bones were found charred near North Crestone Campground, found along County Road 71 in Crestone. The bones appeared to be burnt or cremated and were mixed with ash. The...
CRESTONE, CO
Wildfires sweep through west and southwest US amid ‘dangerously’ early fire season

Wildfires are sweeping through the West and Southwest amid dry and windy conditions as the 2022 fire season roared to a vicious – and in many cases, early – start.Arizona, New Mexico and Colorado were battling to contain fires on multiple fronts, officials said.In New Mexico, two major fires combined, burning 54,000 acres since 19 April as nearly 500 personnel battled to stop the blazes, which were only contained on Sunday at 12 per cent, according to an update from New Mexico Fire Information, an interagency site.Many roads in and around the areas were closed, and shelters were set...
Pikes Peak Library District announces new partnership with District 49

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Even more Pikes Peak region students will now have free access to local libraries’ digital content. The Pikes Peak Library District announced a new partnership Monday with District 49, which effective immediately will provide the district’s nearly 13,000 kids with a special students-only library card. The PowerPass grants access to all of the library’s digital resources, from eBooks and databases to song and movie downloads and also allows card holders to check out five physical items at a time. Students can also access live tutoring, SAT prep tests, foreign language courses and more.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
Possible hazmat situation under investigation in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Springs Fire Department was investigating a possible hazmat situation in Colorado Springs on Thursday. At about 2 p.m., an El Paso County Sheriff’s Office deputy was handling a civil service matter when the deputy noticed something that could be a potential Hazmat concern. The sheriff’s office was not able to elaborate on what concerned the deputy.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO

