Manitou Springs Fire Department offering free property assessments for wildfire risk

GLENWOOD CANYON, Colo. (CDOT NEWS RELEASE) - THE LIVE NEWS CONFERENCE ENDED AT ABOUT 2:45 P.M. ON APRIL 26. Representatives from the Colorado Department of Transportation, Federal Highway Administration, City of Glenwood Springs, U.S. Forest Service and contractor partners, Lawrence Construction and IHC Scott, will gather at the Bair Ranch Rest Area (exit 129) next week to provide an update on preparations to protect Interstate 70 and other infrastructure in Glenwood Canyon this spring and summer. Speakers from CDOT and partner agencies will highlight the teamwork necessary to carry out these essential preparations. CDOT leadership and maintenance representatives will also outline operational plans for the canyon in the event of future material slides. A press release will be provided following the event, for outlets that are not able to join.

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO