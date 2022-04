After spotting the Columbia Eagles to a one-run lead in the first, the Edwardsville Tigers scored the game's final five runs against the Columbia Eagles. The Tigers won their 16 th straight with a 5-1 over the Eagles on Wednesday in Columbia. Ranked 15 th in Class 4A by the Illinois Coaches Association, EHS is 16-1. Columbia is 11-4. It had a five-game winning streak snapped. After the Eagles took a 1-0 lead in the first on an unanswered run, Edwardsville tied it in the second on a sacrifice fly by Tatum VanRyskwyk to...

EDWARDSVILLE, IL ・ 7 HOURS AGO