ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

Home of late Vartan Gregorian who saved NY Public Library lists for $4.3M

By Mary K. Jacob
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oLHOu_0fKcndRI00

The longtime home of Vartan Gregorian, the man who was known to have saved the New York Public Library from decay, has hit the market for $4.35 million, The Post has learned.

Gregorian, who was an Armenian immigrant, passed away last April after being hospitalized for stomach pain. He was 87.

A philanthropist and academic scholar, he is widely credited for saving a down-on-its heels New York Public Library (NYPL) system in the 1980s.

Gregorian had taken over as president during that time and used his charm to fund the library, branch buildings and services throughout the Bronx, Staten Island and Manhattan that had deteriorated after a decade of budget cuts.

The disrepair was then symbolized by the dirt that streaked the iconic marble lions, Patience and Fortitude, who still guard the Fifth Avenue entrance to the Beaux-Arts main library today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15pnoO_0fKcndRI00
Former New York Mayor Edward Koch joined Brooke Astor and Vartan Gregorian, former President of the New York Public Library, outside the famed library during a celebration of its’ 75 years in New York on May, 23, 1986.
AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4E3jjX_0fKcndRI00
The units spans over 2,600 square feet.
Google Maps
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l0pZV_0fKcndRI00
The building’s courtyard.
MW Studio for Coldwell Banker Warburg
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l3ecM_0fKcndRI00
A hallway with built-in bookshelves.
MW Studio for Coldwell Banker Warburg
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0S8MJo_0fKcndRI00
The main living area.
MW Studio for Coldwell Banker Warburg

During Gregorian’s tenure as president of the NYPL from 1981 to 1989, the library’s Main Branch in Manhattan was restored with $42 million. He was also successful in getting approval from city planning authorities to restore the nearby Bryant Park.

Spanning 2,600 square feet, Gregorian’s condo of nearly 25 years, near Columbus Circle, is made up of three bedrooms, and three bathrooms. Situated on the 18th floor, it was first purchased by the educator and historian in 1997 for $3.2 million, records show.

“It’s taken a quarter of a century for this standout apartment in one of New York’s most iconic buildings to come to market,” the listing notes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F1f4w_0fKcndRI00
The family room.
MW Studio for Coldwell Banker Warburg

Upon entrance is the foyer lined with bookshelves. Features include two primary bedrooms, each with an en-suite bathroom. There is also a third bedroom that can be used as an office.

The formal living room features a wood-burning fireplace.

Built in 1931, the pre-war building at 340 West 57th St., known as Parc Vendome, boasts easy access to Columbus Circle, Carnegie Hall, Broadway and Lincoln Center. Amenities include full-time doormen, award-winning formal gardens, a billiards room, music room, library, private dining room and card room, the listing adds.

“Offered by the estate of Vartan Gregorian, the world renowned philanthropic foundation and university leader, historian, and humanist, this residence hits every note on your wishlist,” the listing states.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xMXVj_0fKcndRI00
The kitchen.
MW Studio for Coldwell Banker Warburg
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Jtis9_0fKcndRI00
The formal dining room.
MW Studio for Coldwell Banker Warburg
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0itfkU_0fKcndRI00
The primary bedroom.
MW Studio for Coldwell Banker Warburg
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nmDCX_0fKcndRI00
One of three bedrooms.
MW Studio for Coldwell Banker Warburg
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20xm7H_0fKcndRI00
Outdoor seating space for tenants.
MW Studio for Coldwell Banker Warburg

Lisa Tarnopol Deslauriers and Linda Reiner of Coldwell Banker Warburg hold the listing.

Gregorian, born to Armenian parents in Tabriz, Iran, had arrived in America in 1956 to study history and the humanities at Stanford University.

“As President from 1981–89, his leadership and tenacity revitalized and reaffirmed the Library as the preeminent civic and educational institution that New Yorkers know and love today,” the NYPL said in a statement.

“Through his efforts and leadership, the Library was able to weather, recover, and rebound from a decade of fiscal crisis, restoring hours of service in the branches, renovating many historic locations, growing and strengthening circulating collections with a focus on multilingual and multicultural materials, increasing education and literacy programs, and investing in curators and expert staff in the research libraries, among other things.”

Comments / 0

Related
tatler.com

Virtually untouched Gilded Age Manhattan mansion goes on sale for $33 million

A Beaux-Arts mansion in New York City, which was built between 1901 and 1903 for the banking heir, sportsman and automobilist, James Franklin Doughty Lanier II, and his socialite wife, Harriet Lanier, has recently gone on sale for $33 million (approx £25 million). Situated in the Murray Hill neighbourhood of Manhattan, the lavish property includes 12 bedrooms, a reception hall, three powder rooms, a private courtyard, and a library.
REAL ESTATE
mansionglobal.com

A Spacious Two-Bedroom Apartment in a Historic Upper East Side Mansion

This storied apartment on East 62nd Street is located on the second floor of a turn-of-the-20th-century mansion and once incorporated a private ballroom—as evidenced by its spacious rooms and soaring ceilings. Steps away from Fifth Avenue and Central Park, the apartment is located in the historic John. R Drexel Mansion.
REAL ESTATE
Architectural Digest

Janet Jackson Lists Manhattan Condo With Central Park Views for $9 Million

It was 1998 when Janet Jackson purchased a three bedroom, three and a half bathroom apartment on Central Park West for $2.8 million. Now, as reported by the Wall Street Journal, the performer has listed the 2,100 square foot home for $8.995 million. The listing comes three years after Jackson last resided in the apartment—according to WSJ, she hasn’t lived there since the pandemic’s onset in New York City.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
mansionglobal.com

A New York Mansion Once Owned by Gianni Versace Asks $70 Million

A Manhattan townhouse once owned by Gianni Versace is listing for $70 million. Travis Mark/Sotheby’s International Realty/Spotless Group (Rendering) A 17-room New York City mansion formerly owned by Italian designer Gianni Versace is coming on the market for $70 million. Mr. Versace, who started the Versace fashion house in...
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carnegie Hall#Real Estate#Ny Public Library#Post#Armenian#The Beaux Arts#Ap#Mw Studio#Coldwell Banker Warburg#Nypl
Rolling Stone

Trump Sees New York Subway Shooting as Opportunity to Whine About Financial Investigation

Click here to read the full article. Sixteen people were injured, 10 from gunshot wounds, last Tuesday morning after a man named Frank James allegedly opened fire in the New York City subway. The news of the attack and images of its bloody aftermath horrified New Yorkers. Donald Trump, no longer a New Yorker, took it as an opportunity to attack New York Attorney General Letitia James for investigating the Trump Organization’s financial practices. “With the horrible Subway Shootings and Violent Crime in New York being at an all-time high, where people are afraid to walk the streets, the racist and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Judge allows Trump Organisation to keep golf course in the Bronx in ruling against NYC

A judge on Friday rejected New York City’s appeal and ruled that the Trump Organisation can continue to operate a city-owned golf course in the Bronx. New York City authorities had ended the organisation’s contract to operate the Ferry Point golf course last February – in the aftermath of the 6 January 2021 Capitol riots. It had said at that time the Trump brand was “synonymous with an insurrection against the federal government”, and thus destroyed the golf course’s ability to draw “professional tournament-quality events”.The city had, around the same time, also cancelled the company’s contracts to run two ice...
GOLF
Robb Report

This $10.6 Million Long Island Estate Built in the Gilded Age Has Its Own Private Waterfront

Click here to read the full article. If The Gilded Age and Bridgerton have you fantasizing about afternoon promenades and society parties, perhaps this historic estate is for you. Located in Nissequogue, New York, on Long Island’s North Shore, Somerset estate at 2 Wallis Lane was built in 1935 and exudes the elegance of a bygone era. “When we first toured this property, I got lost in my own imagination, picturing the cocktail parties and pool parties here in the 1930s and every decade since,” says co-listing agent Mickey Conlon of Douglas Elliman. “2 Wallis Lane was originally inspired by the...
REAL ESTATE
mansionglobal.com

Bernie Madoff’s Former Montauk Beach House Re-Lists for $22.5 Million

The Hamptons getaway that once belonged to disgraced financier Bernie Madoff came back on the market last Friday asking $22.5 million. On New York’s Long Island, the Hamptons getaway that once belonged to disgraced financier Bernie Madoff came back on the market last Friday asking $22.5 million. The three-bedroom,...
REAL ESTATE
96.1 The Breeze

Do Tenants Have The Legal Right To Organize In New York State?

Lately, we've heard a lot lately about workers at Starbucks and Amazon organizing, but what about tenants. Do residents of a rental building or community have the legal right to organize meetings to discuss their shared issues with landlords? The New York Attorney General Letitia James has issued guidance to law enforcement officers around the state about tenants' rights.
ADVOCACY
Q 105.7

Popular Upstate New York Beach Named One of the Best In America

An Adirondacks favorite has been named one of the best fresh-water beaches in the United States. When folks think about Upstate New York, our beautiful mountain ranges and awesome lakes are probably the first things that come to mind. But for those of us who call Upstate home, we know there is so much more - including some great freshwater beaches.
LAKE GEORGE, NY
FOXBusiness

Amazon workers at NYC site to vote in second union election

Amazon.com Inc workers on Monday are set to vote on whether to unionize a second warehouse in the New York City borough of Staten Island as organizing efforts at the retailer gain steam. Employees at the LDJ5 sortation center are weighing whether to join the Amazon Labor Union (ALU), a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
US News and World Report

New York Teacher Charged With Submitting Fake Vaccine Card

MINEOLA, N.Y. (AP) — A high school teacher in suburban New York was charged Wednesday with submitting a forged COVID-19 vaccination card in an effort to get around the school district's rule mandating either vaccination or weekly testing for the coronavirus. Tricia Manno, a teacher at Sewanhaka High School...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Thrillist

Rent Your Own Mini Backyard with NYC Skyline Views This Summer

New Yorkers will soon be able to enjoy the majestic skyline view from their own private lawn. The Greens is returning to The Rooftop at Pier 17 in Lower Manhattan, and it will serve as a summertime oasis equipped with a restaurant and bar as well as a private lounge area. Opening on Sunday, May 1, The Greens will bring back The Lawn, an area with 32 small private lawns featuring comfy seating and a sun umbrella that will welcome anyone who's looking for a relaxing space to share with friends.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Seacoast Current

$100 Million New England Home for Sale on the East Coast’s Largest Private Island

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. Wow! This estate has been in the William Ziegler family since 1905. Ziegler was a baking soda magnate who originally built this estate as a summer getaway to the country. I knew that this home had a 50/50 shot of being in Massachusetts or Connecticut when I came across it.
REAL ESTATE
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
25K+
Followers
21K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy