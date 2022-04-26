ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

GE shares slump as supply chain, inflation woes threaten outlook

By Reuters
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AbBPn_0fKcnYyX00

General Electric on Tuesday said fresh COVID-19-related lockdowns in China as well as the war in Ukraine have exacerbated supply chain disruptions and inflationary pressure , putting its full-year profit outlook at risk and plunging its shares.

While the Boston-based industrial conglomerate retained the outlook issued in January, it said the current trends suggest it would hit the lower end of its earnings forecast.

“As you’ve been hearing from many other companies, we’re operating in a challenging macro environment,” Chief Executive Larry Culp told investors on an earnings call.

In January, the company projected adjusted profit for the year to be in the range of $2.80 to $3.50 per share. It also expected to grow its profit margin by 150 basis points and to generate $5.5 billion to $6.5 billion in free cash flow.

GE’s shares slumped 12% at $78.73 in midday trading.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21DTQ6_0fKcnYyX00
GE said the Russia-Ukraine War, China lockdowns and other supply-chain issues adversely impacted its revenue in the quarter through March by about 6 percentage points.
REUTERS

GE said the Russia-Ukraine War , China lockdowns and other supply-chain issues adversely impacted its revenue in the quarter through March by about 6 percentage points.

To mitigate the impact, the company has raised prices for its products and is invoking price escalation clauses in its service contracts. It is also trying to find alternative sources for parts and to improve productivity to reduce cost.

Yet, it expects the supply chain and inflationary challenges to persist, particularly at its healthcare business, through this year.

Lingering uncertainty over whether US production tax credits for onshore wind investments will be extended over the long term and soaring costs have spurred customers to delay their projects, resulting in lower orders at its renewable energy business.

see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PdpAn_0fKcnYyX00
General Electric should pay $22B to clean up polluted Hudson, group says

Analysts at Wolfe Research called the company’s comments on the 2022 outlook “disappointing, but not surprising.”

“We believe the biggest swings to guidance remain the extent of Renewables losses and the pace of recovery in Healthcare margins,” they wrote in a note.

Two years into the pandemic that has snarled supply chains across the globe and driven up costs for everything from labor to raw materials, companies are scrambling to produce enough to feed current demand and also to restock inventory.

Rival Siemens Energy last week said it was reviewing its full-year outlook amid rising costs at its wind turbine division Siemens Gamesa, fallout of the war in Ukraine and sanctions imposed on Russia.

GE has suspended its operations in Russia, which accounts for less than 2% of its overall sales. The company’s power business, however, has a bigger exposure to the country.

On Tuesday, the company said it had recognized $200 million in pre-tax charges in the first quarter due to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine and the sanctions.

GE reported higher-than-expected adjusted profit of 24 cents a share in the quarter through March. Revenue for the quarter came in at $17.04 billion, topping Wall Street’s estimates of $16.89 billion.

The company burned through $880 million in cash in the first quarter.

Comments / 0

Related
Cadrene Heslop

More Supply Shortages Ahead

Have you noticed that your favorite products are missing from store shelves longer? Or more often than usual? A new wave of lockdowns is underway in China. These lockdowns could create logistics snarls bigger than those of 2020 and 2021. In recent weeks, China has been fighting its most severe outbreak of the airborne virus. Thus, many goods are stuck in the country. (source)
International Business Times

Markets Plunge On China Lockdowns, Rate Hike Fears

Stock markets and oil prices sank Monday on growing concern that lockdowns in China aimed at fighting a worsening Covid outbreak could further harm a world economy battling decades-high inflation. The losses extended last week's sell-off triggered by Federal Reserve boss Jerome Powell indicating that the US central bank would...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#General Electric#Covid 19 Related#Reuters Ge
Daily Mail

China tears into 'condescending' U.S. and warns it is 'going down a dangerous path' after group of Republican and Democratic Senators made a surprise trip to Taiwan

China is fighting mad after a bipartisan group of U.S. senators made a surprise visit to Taiwan. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian warned that the U.S. is 'going down the wrong and dangerous path' by not adhering to the One China principle. Zhao called the visit 'condescending' and 'irresponsible.'
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
China
ohmymag.co.uk

Expert predicts that Europe could be plunged into a complete blackout for 10 days

Blackout and crisis preparedness expert Herbert Saurugg has recently warned against the complete power grid blackout that could plunge entire Europe into darkness. He predicts a widespread blackout could be lurking in the not too distant future and such an event can cause extremely chaotic conditions worldwide. However, those who are prepared for an emergency can definitely bridge the difficult days well.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
pymnts

Maersk Predicts Slight Global Slowdown in Container Demand

Shipping giant Maersk said Tuesday (April 26) that the container market could normalize in the second half of 2022, though it did raise full-year guidance due to high rates for container freights. As Reuters reported, this forecast from the Danish company — one of the largest of its kind and...
BUSINESS
Reuters

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks extend sell-off, dollar firm on global growth fears

* Russia’s threat to halt gas supplies raises fuel prices. * Markets fret over China growth worries amid lockdowns. April 27 (Reuters) - A global stocks sell-off extended into the Asia morning on Wednesday, as growing fears about the global economy forced investors to dump riskier assets in favour of safe havens such as the U.S. dollar and government bonds.
STOCKS
Reuters

Wall Street strategists sound gloomy note as stocks drop again

NEW YORK/LONDON, April 25 (Reuters) - After a rocky week for U.S. stocks, a number of Wall Street strategists are pointing to reasons for further caution as investors face tightening monetary policy, corporate earnings, seasonal weakness and other factors that could spell more trouble for equities. The S&P 500 (.SPX)...
STOCKS
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
25K+
Followers
21K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy