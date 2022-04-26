ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Cedric Richmond to leave White House for DNC after calling AOC ‘f—ing idiot’

By Steven Nelson
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Q3Vjp_0fKcnWD500

White House adviser Cedric Richmond confirmed Tuesday that he will depart President Biden’s staff for a position at the Democratic National Committee — shortly after reporting that he called left-wing Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Rashida Tlaib “f—ing idiots.”

Richmond, 48, will serve in a vague DNC role boosting the party’s efforts to avoid a wipeout in the midterm elections in November. He and the White House described the transition as a promotion.

Richmond, director of the White House Office of Public Liaison, was one of the few relatively fresh faces among Biden’s senior West Wing staff, which is dominated by longtime associates of the 79-year-old president. He reportedly struggled to be included.

It’s unclear if Richmond’s criticism of Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and Tlaib (D-Mich.) had anything to do with the timing of his exit.

The former Louisiana congressman tore into the left-wing “Squad” members after progressive activists slammed Biden for hiring him despite his history of accepting campaign donations from fossil fuel executives, according to excerpts from the book “This Will Not Pass: Trump, Biden and the Battle for America’s Future” by New York Times reporters Jonathan Martin and Alex Burns.

“I am thrilled that the president has entrusted me with helping boost the robust work already being done at the DNC to make sure that Democrats grow their majorities in the House and Senate, and increase the number of Democratic governors in state capitals around the country,” Richmond said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FDiOA_0fKcnWD500
Rep. Cedric Richmond said that his decision to leave the White House came after struggling to be included.
Aaron P. Bernstein/Getty Images

DNC Chairman Jamie Harrison said “there are few people more capable of helping us continue to build on our successes and deliver our message as we head into the midterm elections” and that Richmond’s transfer shows “the Democratic Party is all-in and leaving nothing to chance.”

House Majority Whip James Clyburn (R-SC), an important Richmond ally, said, “This is an exciting and important move – as we head toward the midterms Cedric Richmond will make an already strong team at the DNC, led by Jaime Harrison, even stronger.”

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Monday sought to head off the perception that Richmond was being cast aside when a reporter pressed her on Richmond’s recent remarks that he planned to remain at the White House.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cBQuf_0fKcnWD500
Richmond will allegedly help the DNC avoid being overtaken by the GOP during the midterm elections this year.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

“The New York Times is reporting that Cedric Richmond is leaving. Is he? And just last week, he said publicly that he wouldn’t leave unless the president asked him to. So, has something changed there?” the reporter asked.

“Cedric Richmond has been, continues to be a vital, essential adviser to the president — was on the campaign, continues to be in the White House. I have been in many meetings with Cedric Richmond, where the president goes to him and looks to him for his political sense, his assessment of Congress. He trusts him implicitly,” Psaki replied.

“I have nothing to announce at this point, but I can assure you when we have something to announce, it will involve a new important role too — for Cedric Richmond and something the president is excited about and has asked him to do.”

Comments / 34

Lou Cummings
4d ago

I do admire His honesty and courage to speak His mind. Just not His party.

Reply(1)
20
Ray Bolin
4d ago

On that note I can agree with a Democrat.

Reply
22
Paulb
4d ago

We need more people like that, that can call a spade a spade.

Reply(2)
10
Related
The Independent

Sean Hannity mocked after leaked texts appear to show him taking orders from White House: ‘Yes sir, on it’

Fox News host Sean Hannity has come under fire for a text message exchange with Mark Meadows that appear to show him taking orders from the Trump administration official during the 2020 presidential elections.The text exchange, sourced from the House committee investigating the Capitol riot, showed Hannity had asked former president Donald Trump’s chief of staff if some places needed a boost for voter turnout on the afternoon of election day on 3 November 2020.He had asked the White House official: “Hey, NC [North Carolina] gonna be ok?”Hannity was told by Mr Meadows to “stress every vote matters” and...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Jaime Harrison
Person
Rashida Tlaib
Person
Cedric Richmond
The Independent

Nearly 60 per cent of US voters would back independent candidate over Biden or Trump, poll finds

A moderate independent or third-party presidential candidate could garner support from nearly six in ten Americans if voters are faced with a rematch between Joe Biden and Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential election.According to a newly-released survey of 1,966 registered voters conducted by Harvard University’s Centre for American Political Studies and Harris Poll, 58 per cent of respondents — including 47 per cent of Republicans, 60 per cent of Democrats, and 71 per cent of registered independents — said they would consider a “moderate independent candidate” in the 2024 election if faced with a repeat of the choice they...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

Barking mad! Secret Service agents were furious at Biden White House for playing down injuries caused by bites from First Dog Major before he was shipped off to Biden's friends, new documents reveal

Secret Service agents were furious at White House officials for toning down injuries caused by bites from Major, the First Dog, to the point where they even tried to get President Joe Biden to pay for a coat that was ripped into pieces, according to newly released documents. Secret Service...
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Dnc#Dnc#Ocasio Cortez#New York Times#Democrats#Senate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
White House
Fox News

Sen. Johnson: Biden 'would not be president' if FBI, media didn't conceal family 'corruption'

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., argued Thursday that if the American public knew about the "corruption of Biden, Inc." before the 2020 election, there would be no Biden administration. Johnson joined "America's Newsroom" as Republican House lawmakers call on the Department of Justice to brief Congress on the investigation into Hunter Biden's business dealings.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

Andy McCarthy: 'Overwhelming evidence' Biden discussed Hunter's business deals

Fox News contributor Andrew McCarthy joined "America Reports" Wednesday to discuss questions raised by newly-acquired emails that appear to connect President Biden with one of Hunter Biden's business partners from China. ANDREW MCCARTHY: I don’t think we can assume it’s true [Biden never spoke to Hunter about business deals]. There...
POTUS
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
25K+
Followers
22K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy