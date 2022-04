DENVER (AP) — Ryan McMahon hit a tiebreaking, three-run home run in the fifth inning and the Colorado Rockies sent the Cincinnati Reds to their major league-worst 17th loss in 20 games with a 10-4 victory on Friday night. Elias Diaz also went deep and Antonio Senzatela (2-1) pitched...

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 16 HOURS AGO