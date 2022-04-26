ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Derrick Henry Joins Nashville SC Ownership Group

By Joseph Salvador
 4 days ago

The star running back called it “a dream come true.”

Nashville Soccer Club principal owner John Ingram formally announced that Titans running back Derrick Henry has joined the team’s ownership group Tuesday. In the release , it was also announced that media and technology investor Jim Toth along with actor Reese Witherspoon joined Henry as new members of the team’s ownership group.

“As a kid growing up in Florida, I imagined being a professional sports owner and the opportunity to do that with a Major League Soccer club is truly a dream come true,” Henry said in the release. “My investment in Nashville SC is way more than financial, it’s truly an investment in the city of Nashville. The chance to be part of a club like Nashville SC, especially after seeing what they are accomplishing in the community, was an opportunity I did not want to miss.”

Henry is the fourth NFL player to serve as an owner of an MLS team, joining Mark Ingram (D.C. United), Patrick Mahomes (Sporting Kansas City) and Russell Wilson (Seattle Sounders). It’s unclear how much Henry and the other two new members financially committed.

“As a Tennessee native, it is thrilling to see how much growth and development has come to our home state,” Witherspoon said in the release. “One of the things that my whole family is most excited about is Nashville Soccer Club! The opportunity to go as a family and watch a world class team compete has been such an incredible experience.”

Henry, 28, is a two-time All-Pro and a two-time Pro Bowler for the Titans. He led the NFL in rushing touchdowns and rushing yards in both 2019 and 2020 but injury derailed him from doing the same in 2021.

