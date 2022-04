Hi, ever since I update to Android 12 on my OnePlus 9 Pro, my close all apps function doesn't actually close all the apps. It closes some for battery optimization but leaves some open. Is there a way to fix this so when I press the button it actually closes everything? I've looked in the settings but I can't find anything but I don't exactly know where to look and Google has provided no results to my questions so far. Thanks in advance!

CELL PHONES ・ 2 DAYS AGO