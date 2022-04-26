ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Falls, IL

Sterling, Rock Falls (IL) Pay Fines, Admit ‘Lapses’ in Firefighter’s Death

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSterling and Rock Falls will pay a combined $36,000 fines from the state over the death last year of Sterling firefighter Lt. Garrett Ramos, Sterling City Manager Scott Shumard confirmed. According to a statement signed by Shumard and Rock Falls City Administrator Robbin Blackert, officials from both cities met...

Concord News Journal

“This is going to be fun,” Attorney claims Black elderly woman was taunted, harassed and antagonized before she was brutally arrested by officers causing her to suffer several injuries, lawsuit

Black elderly woman is about to file a lawsuit against the local police department and the responding officers for the incident that happened last fall when she was brutally arrested causing her to suffer several injuries. The law firm representing the victim in this case says she “was taunted, harassed and antagonized by the officers before they brutalized her while placing her under arrest for behavioral manifestations of a mental health disorder.”
LAW ENFORCEMENT
WCIA

FBI searches house Wednesday morning

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — There was a large police presence, including the FBI, Wednesday morning in a Champaign neighborhood. It was near Goldenview and Brentwood drives. A house was surrounded. Officials with Springfield FBI said it was a court-authorized search. No other details have been released.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WIFR

Fatal crash at IL Rt. 2 in Ogle County

OGLE COUNTY , Ill. (WIFR) - Ogle County Sheriff’s deputies confirmed a fatality in a three-vehicle crash involving a school bus Monday. Several were reported injured and rushed to an area hospital. Dixon Public Schools confirmed that no DPS 170 students were on the bus at the time of the crash.
OGLE COUNTY, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

56-year-old woman shot and killed in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – A 56-year-old woman died after a shooting Tuesday night. Rockford Police say the shooting happened around 10 p.m. in the 3500 block of Green Dale Drive near Harrison Avenue. When officers arrived, they found the front of the house had been struck multiple times by gunfire. The victim was found inside […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Sterling man killed in motorcycle crash

STERLING, Ill. (WTVO) — Sterling Police have identified Jordan Hurst, 20, as a motorcyclist killed in a collision with an SUV on Thursday. Police said Hurst was traveling east on East Lincoln Highway around 11:07 a.m. Horencia Garza, 80, of Rock Falls, was traveling westbound and turning onto River Road. Both motorists where taken to […]
STERLING, IL
KCCI.com

Des Moines mom charged after her child nearly drowns in hotel pool

JOHNSTON, Iowa — A Des Moines woman is facing child neglect charges after one of her children nearly drowned in a hotel swimming pool. It happened at the AmericInn hotel in Johnston. According to court documents, 27-year-old Makaylah Sharp and her three children were at the indoor swimming pool when her six-year-old was unable to stay above the water and lost consciousness.
JOHNSTON, IA
WCIA

Champaign Co. coroner identifies men killed in Rt. 47 crash

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign County coroner identified two men killed in a crash on Thursday night. The crash happened around 8:30 p.m. on Illinois Route 47, west of Fisher. Two vehicles hit head-on, according to Coroner Duane Northrup. Northrup said 50-year-old Christopher Lonis–of Aurora, and 78-year-old Gordon Bane Jr.–of Downs, were both […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

1 Decatur man killed, 2 injured in shooting

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA)- One Decatur man is dead, and two others are injured after police responded to a shots fired call on Saturday night. It happened on the 700 block of West Grand Avenue, near the Roosevelt School Apartment complex at around 10 p.m. The 40-year-old male and 21-year-old male drove themselves to a local […]
DECATUR, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Two women charged with battery to a nurse in separate incidents.

In the early morning hours of Tuesday, March 22nd, Galesburg Police responded to OSF St. Mary’s Medical Center in regards to an uncooperative person. Officers had already responded to a call regarding an uncooperative 29-year old Kenyada Jordan of Galesburg at Allure of Galesburg. Police met with medical staff who said Jordan had “chest bumped” one of the nurses knocking her back into a wall. Officers transported Jordan to the Knox County Jail charged with Aggravated Battery to a Nurse. Officers responded to OSF on Thursday, March 31st for another report of battery towards a nurse. 69-year old Lois Brozovich of Moline became violent after being medically discharged. When police attempted to speak with Brozovich, she took a swing at officers. Brozovich had punched a female nurse in the face. She was taken into custody and charged with Aggravated Battery to a Nurse.
GALESBURG, IL
Central Illinois Proud

McLean County fire crews respond to fire on I-55 Sunday

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Several fire crews in McLean County responded to a semi-trailer fire on I-55 near mile marker 153 at 9:21 p.m. Sunday. According to an Mt. Hope-Funks Grove FPD Facebook post, Dale Township Fire Department and Allin Township Fire Department also responded to the fire.
MCLEAN COUNTY, IL

