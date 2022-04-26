Sterling, Rock Falls (IL) Pay Fines, Admit ‘Lapses’ in Firefighter’s Death

In the early morning hours of Tuesday, March 22nd, Galesburg Police responded to OSF St. Mary’s Medical Center in regards to an uncooperative person. Officers had already responded to a call regarding an uncooperative 29-year old Kenyada Jordan of Galesburg at Allure of Galesburg. Police met with medical staff who said Jordan had “chest bumped” one of the nurses knocking her back into a wall. Officers transported Jordan to the Knox County Jail charged with Aggravated Battery to a Nurse. Officers responded to OSF on Thursday, March 31st for another report of battery towards a nurse. 69-year old Lois Brozovich of Moline became violent after being medically discharged. When police attempted to speak with Brozovich, she took a swing at officers. Brozovich had punched a female nurse in the face. She was taken into custody and charged with Aggravated Battery to a Nurse.

GALESBURG, IL ・ 26 DAYS AGO