Survey: Almost 70% of adults changing summer plans because of inflation

In this weekly column, we sort out financial gray areas—from prenups to inheritances and more. Submit your money matter here. Dear Money Scoop: I recently bought a house and moved in with my girlfriend. We are expecting a child and plan to get married in the next year. All along, we’ve handled our finances separately, but since we’re expecting and living together, we’ve discussed partly sharing finances. We’ve agreed to contribute a certain percentage of our income to a joint savings account for our baby. But we’re concerned about inflation outpacing the interest we get on our savings. We’re investing amateurs and are afraid to default to it. What’s your advice for an appropriate way to channel our savings? Secondly, is there a legal way to include my girlfriend in my mortgage, and is it advisable to do so?—Expecting & Investing.

