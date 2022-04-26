ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Survey: Almost 70% of adults changing summer plans because of inflation

By Valerie Bonk
WTOP
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClose to 70% of adults say they are making changes to their vacation plans this summer due to inflation, according to a new survey from Bankrate. “We’re talking about things like maybe taking fewer trips or traveling shorter distances, picking cheaper activities once you’re there or cheaper accommodations or destinations,” said...

wtop.com

