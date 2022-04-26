ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calhoun County, AR

Flood Warning issued for Calhoun, Ouachita by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-27 19:40:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-02 17:48:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 17:47:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-28 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Valley A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN VALLEY COUNTY At 546 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Ord, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Rural portions of northeastern Valley County HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
VALLEY COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 17:52:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-28 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Valley THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN VALLEY COUNTY HAS EXPIRED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been allowed to expire. However small hail and gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm.
VALLEY COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Harlan by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 17:42:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-28 21:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Harlan FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of south central Nebraska, including the following county, Harlan. * WHEN...Until 945 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 621 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Alma, Orleans, Republican City, Huntley and Harlan County Dam. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
HARLAN COUNTY, NE
Salina Post

UPDATE: More counties under high wind warnings

UPDATE 9 p.m. Friday: The National Weather Service has moved more counties under high wind warnings. See your county below. UPDATE 4 p.m. Friday: The National Weather Service has adjusted the wind advisories, added to the high wind warnings, and dropped the high wind watches in our area. . ....
SALINE COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Gove, Sheridan by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-28 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Gove; Sheridan A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Sheridan and north central Gove Counties through 745 PM CDT At 701 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Grainfield, moving northeast at 5 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and nickel size hail. Locally heavy rainfall is also possible. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Sheridan and north central Gove Counties. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
GOVE COUNTY, KS
#Flood#County Road#Sandy Beach#Ouachita River
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Southeast Elbert County Below 6000 Feet, South Lincoln County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-29 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Southeast Elbert County Below 6000 Feet, South Lincoln County Critical Fire Weather Conditions Expected Friday Afternoon .Strong northwest winds are forecast to develop Friday and spread across the urban corridor and plains, with dry conditions during the afternoon leading to critical fire weather conditions. The highest danger will be over the southern plains where humidity will be particularly low, but given the forecast wind speeds, fire danger concerns still exist for areas north including the Denver metro and portions of the plains to the north and east despite more marginal humidity. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM MDT FRIDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR SOUTHERN LINCOLN COUNTY * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zone 247. * Timing...11 AM to 7 PM MDT Friday. * Winds...Northwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * Relative Humidity...10 to 15 percent. * Impacts...Any fire that starts will have the potential to spread rapidly, and would be difficult if not impossible to control. Avoid any and all outdoor activities that may produce a spark and start a fast moving and potentially destructive wildfire.
LINCOLN COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Hendry, Inland Broward County, Inland Collier County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 19:25:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-28 20:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These winds can down small tree limbs and branches, and blow around unsecured small objects. Seek shelter in a safe building until the storm passes. Conditions are favorable for the development of weak, brief funnel clouds. This type of funnel cloud is harmless, but on rare occasions they can briefly touch down, producing wind gusts over 50 mph. If a funnel cloud is spotted move indoors and report your sighting to the National Weather Service. Persons participating in outdoor activities should seek sturdy shelter until these storms pass. Open shelters found in parks, beaches, or golf courses offer no protection from the dangers of lightning. Target Area: Hendry; Inland Broward County; Inland Collier County; Inland Palm Beach County; Metro Broward County Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of east central Collier, southeastern Hendry, northern Broward and southwestern Palm Beach Counties through 845 PM EDT At 742 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking strong thunderstorms capable of producing a funnel cloud along a line extending from 7 miles northwest of Big Cypress Seminole Reservation to near Holey Land Wildlife Refuge to 7 miles southwest of Loxahatchee NWR. Movement was south at 10 mph. HAZARD...Funnel clouds, wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph, and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Funnel clouds occasionally touch down and produce tornadoes or waterspouts. Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Coral Springs, Plantation, Sunrise, Tamarac, Parkland, Loxahatchee NWR, Sawgrass Mills Mall, Rotenberger Wildlife Refuge, Intersection I-75 And U.S. 27, Miccosukee Service Plaza, Mile Marker 30 On Alligator Alley, Holey Land Wildlife Refuge, Big Cypress Seminole Reservation, Intersection Alligator Alley And Miami Canal, Miccosukee Indian Reservation and West Broward Rec. Area On Alligator Alley. FUNNEL CLOUD...POSSIBLE MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Indian Wells Valley, Mojave Desert, Mojave Desert Slopes by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 16:21:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-28 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Indian Wells Valley; Mojave Desert; Mojave Desert Slopes WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts around 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Indian Wells Valley, Mojave Desert Slopes and Mojave Desert in eastern Kern County. * WHEN...From 11 AM to 11 PM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
KERN COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Interior, Deltana and Tanana Flats, Denali by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 15:18:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-04-29 08:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central Interior; Deltana and Tanana Flats; Denali; Eastern Alaska Range; Middle Tanana Valley; Upper Tanana Valley and the Fortymile Country Increased Snowmelt Continues Across The Southeast Interior Through The Weekend High temperatures this weekend in the 50s to around 60 with overnight lows only falling to around freezing for much of the SE Interior will continue the rapid melting of the snowpack that we have seen for the last few days. Most of the Southeast Interior still has a significant amount of water in the saturated snow pack that has not been released, though overflow can be found on many of the still frozen lakes, ponds, streams, and rivers. Water will continue to pond in low lying areas, and could get deeper in areas where drainages remain frozen or drainage is poor. People in low lying or poorly drained areas should prepare for potential flooding that could develop as the snowmelt accelerates. Preparations include clearing ice out of drain pipes, culverts and drainage ditches. Preparations also include moving vehicles to higher ground, and moving valuables in basements and garages to shelves above the ground. River breakup will be coming soon to many areas, and the snowmelt runoff crest of rivers will generally occur 1 to 2 weeks after breakup occurs. For the latest Warning, Advisories and forecasts go to www.weather.gov/fairbanks, and for the latest river forecasts go to www.weather.gov/aprfc.
