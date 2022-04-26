City of Huntington releases Spring, Summer clean sweep schedule

HUNTINGTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The City of Huntington has released the schedule for a series of clean sweeps set to take place throughout the spring and summer.

During the event, residents may put out large trash items to be taken away no later than the first day of the clean sweep. Eligible items include brush/yard waste, furniture, appliances with no Freon, dried paint cans, and construction materials.

Items such as liquid paint, tires, Freon appliances, car batteries, gas and propane tanks, and oils will not be accepted.

Work which will take place during the sweeps includes sweeping through all alleys in designated areas, the cutting back of trees and leaves from alleyways, code enforcement citations for unkempt properties, and citations of vehicles which have been abandoned or so not have proper registration.

For more information visit the City of Huntington website here.

The clean sweep schedule is as follows:

May 3-5: Arlington Park, Guyandotte, Altizer, Saltwell Road from Washington Boulevard to Norway Avenue.

June 14-16: 12th to 28th streets from 8th to 13th avenues.

June 28-30: 28th Street to Norway Avenue and roads connecting to 28th Street, Walnut Hills, Gallaher Village, Stamford Park, Forest Road and connecting roads.

July 12-14: Enslow Park, 1st Street to 12th Street from 8th Avenue to the Huntington Museum of Art, Ridgewood Road and connecting roads, Honeysuckle Lane and connecting roads.

July 26-28: 1st Street West to 14th Street West from the river to Harveytown, Westview Road, Edgemont Road and connecting roads.

August 9-11: 14th Street West to 32nd Street West from river to railroad tracks.

August 23-25: 32nd Street West to floodwall from river to railroad tracks.