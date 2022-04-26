ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Why Philadelphia soft pretzels are better than the rest

billypenn.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article💌 Love Philly? Sign up for the free Billy Penn newsletter to get everything you need to know about Philadelphia, every day. Philadelphians are thought to eat more soft pretzels per capita than anywhere in the U.S. Urban legend says the city’s pretzel consumption is 12 times the...

billypenn.com

Comments / 0

Phillymag.com

10 Restaurants for Mother’s Day Brunch in Philadelphia

The real gift you can give on Mother's Day? Making a plan so Mom doesn't have to. Why is brunch the official meal of Mother’s Day? I have no idea, it’s simply the law. My mom doesn’t live in Philadelphia, but, if she did, you better believe we’d be going to brunch this Mother’s Day. If you happen to have a local mom, it’s time to make a reservation for your annual Sunday brunch. (Yes, the holiday is soon. May 8th, to be exact — go mark your calendar.) If you’re a mom, I give you permission to passive-aggressively send this list to your child. If you happen to be far from your mom, I’m with you — maybe we’ll still drink some mimosas, though? Here are the brunch spots to consider, regardless of your Mother’s Day situation.
94.5 PST

Where Is The Best Bread In All Of New Jersey?

We talk a lot about bagels here in Jersey and with good reason. We're great at making them and even better at eating them. However, I feel like we need to pay some respect to the O.G., the carb that started it all, I'm talking about good old-fashioned bread. Let's...
FOOD & DRINKS
Person
Billy Penn
Person
Ed Rendell
SoJO 104.9

Shyamalan Movie Filming in Philly, South Jersey; Extras Needed

Director M. Night Shyamalan's latest movie has begun filming in Philadelphia and South Jersey and the casting company is looking for local extras to be in the movie. Shyamalan's 15th feature, "Knock at the Cabin", described as an apocalyptic horror film, is starring Dave Bautista, Rupert Grint, Nikki Amuka-Bird, Ben Aldridge, and Jonathan Groff and is set for release in February 2023.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Teressa P.

What happened to Checkers? 9 out of 10 Philly Checkers Locations Closed

Checkers resturantShutterstock via Resturant Business Online. If you drive through West, Southwest, North, and Northeast Philadelphia you’ll notice most of the Checker’s restaurants are closed and boarded up. At first, I thought this was a fluke, but according to the Checker’s website, 9 out of their 10 locations in the city are closed. Only the Aramingo Avenue store is open:
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Sound Engineer Ambushed By 5 Gunmen Outside Recording Studio In South Philadelphia: Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man working at a recording studio was ambushed during a shooting in South Philadelphia on Wednesday morning. Police are calling the victim fortunate. The man was able to run to the nearest Wawa, where he was transported to Jefferson Hospital, and he is expected to be OK.  The intersection of Jackson and Water Street in South Philly remains blocked off. One patrol car remains outside the recording studio where police say the victim is a sound engineer.  BREAKING: @PhillyPolice investigating South Philly shooting. Police say 5 men approached a man leaving a recording studio and fired off 21 shots....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
94.5 PST

Is A New Weed Dispensary About to Open at This Closed South Jersey Diner?

As someone who grew up with memories eating at this South Jersey diner, this is a bittersweet thing to see. The Marlton Diner, located at 781 Rte 70 W, in Evesham Township NJ, permanently closed its doors a few months ago. The diner originally opened in the 80's as a Denny's! And according to the A View From Evesham's Facebook page, Enlighten Health & Wellness sent out a press release detailing proceedings in acquiring the now-empty space.
EVESHAM TOWNSHIP, NJ
Phillymag.com

The Coolest Philly Food Events Happening this May

All the details on Philly's food festivals, parties, and pop-ups. Despite the rude temperatures, it is apparently springtime in Philly. That means outdoor food festivals and pop-ups are coming out of hibernation — and so should you. If you’re looking to lure your offspring out of the house, impress a friend, or convince a date you’re actually worth dating, bring them to these 10 fantastic festivals, events and pop-ups happening in Philadelphia this May.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
hypebeast.com

JAY-Z's Made In America Festival Announces 2022 Dates

The JAY-Z-curated Made In America music festival is set to return to Philadelphia this September for its 2022 edition. Although the official lineup is yet to be announced, fans can now purchase their early bird tickets for the Labor Day Weekend staple festival that is set to take place on September 3 and September 4 at Benjamin Franklin Parkway. “From the inaugural festival in 2012 to now, Made In America has had a home on Benjamin Franklin Parkway. We have seen some of music’s most iconic moments and built a community rooted in the Philadelphia community,” said Desiree Perez, CEO Roc Nation. “We’re thrilled to return for another year of music and culture, bringing the brightest and most powerful voices in music and advocacy to one stage.”
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Feasterville-Trevose Times

Doylestown Airport receives $250,000

Gov. Tom Wolf recently announced $10 million in state investments to support 12 projects at 10 airports through the Aviation Transportation Assistance Program. In Bucks County, Doylestown Airport will receive $150,000 for the second phase of repaving and resealing aircraft parking areas and taxiways and $100,000 for the second phase of rehabilitation to hangars on the Northwest area of the airport.
DOYLESTOWN, PA

