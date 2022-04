I really enjoy visiting places like this, with so many different foregrounds and textures of the silky waters and mossy rocks...it's like a photographer's playground!. It is a truly magical place where I like to enjoy feeling the drops of water on my face, listening to the murmur of the river as it meanders through the rocks with its endless pirouettes in a dance that guides it until it finally ends in the sea.

THEATER & DANCE ・ 21 HOURS AGO