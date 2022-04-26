ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Magnolia, TX

FM 1488 widening 37% complete west of Magnolia

By Kayli Thompson
Community Impact Houston
Community Impact Houston
 4 days ago
The Texas Department of Transportation is widening FM 1488 from the Waller County line near Joseph Road to FM 1774 in Magnolia from two to four lanes with...

Community Impact Houston

Blimpie Subs and Salads now open in Willis

The sandwich chain Blimpie Subs and Salads opened a location in Willis on Feb. 25, according to location owner John Lang. Blimpie offers deli sandwiches and smoothies. The chain operates three other Houston-area locations, including one in The Woodlands. The Willis store is located at 9571 FM 1097. 936-224-0448. www.blimpie.com.
WILLIS, TX
Community Impact Houston

Special Strong opening new location in Cypress

Special Strong, headquartered in Tomball, is opening a new location within UFIT Health at 11900 Grant Road, Bldg. 2, Cypress, owner Amanda Nutt said. Special Strong offers adaptive personal training with one-on-one, two-on-one or group classes. The grand opening celebration is April 30 from noon-4 p.m. at Juergens Park Pavilion, located at 1331 Ulrich Road, Tomball, with a barbecue lunch, shaved ice, bounce houses, face painting, a photo booth, and hourly gift basket raffle. 281-758-8001. www.specialstrong.com.
CYPRESS, TX
101.5 KNUE

This 2,200 Acre Ranch in Boerne, Texas has a Cave and a Huge Country Music Star Neighbor

Wouldn't it be nice to wake up every morning and the only sound you hear is nature? That's becoming less and less a thing even for those living on a country road. But there still are areas, especially in Texas, where we can be surrounded by nothing but wide open fields. One such place exists in Boerne, outside of San Antonio, and your "neighbor" is arguably the biggest star ever in country music.
BOERNE, TX
Texas hospital to shut down

Services offered at Cleveland (Texas) Emergency Hospital are being consolidated to Texas Emergency Hospital in Cleveland, according to Bluebonnet News. Both hospitals are part of Cleveland, Texas-based Emergency Hospitals Systems. EHS CEO Michael Adkins said Cleveland Emergency Hospital will no longer see emergency room or hospital patients after services are consolidated on April 29, according to the report. Surgical services were already transitioned from Cleveland Emergency Hospital to Texas Emergency Hospital.
CLEVELAND, TX
Slate

The Most Unexpected Consequence of the Texas Abortion Ban

In a third-floor medical suite with sweeping views of a Texas highway, staff members at Houston Women’s Reproductive Services are adapting to the new demands the state’s restrictive abortion law has placed on their jobs. They try to schedule every patient for a visit on the same day...
TEXAS STATE
Community Impact Houston

Community Impact Houston

