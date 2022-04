Warning! This article contains spoilers for Moon Knight! Read at your own risk!. From the busy streets of London to the vast sands of Egypt to the white everything in the asylum, Moon Knight has taken us into a whole new place which is the underworld and what lies beyond the gates of Osiris. Mentioned in the first episode, we finally see what the Field of Reeds look like in Episode 5, however, given what is happening, how will Marc be able to escape there?

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO