ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

SWAP SHOP 4/26

midkansasonline.com
 2 days ago

Bush Hog self propelled, Nativity set very ornate made of sand, the width of a piano, inside display with all of the people. 200 firm 620-480-0407. 2 Older dressers with mirrors, $40.00 ea. Or best offer. Newer (a few yrs. Old… came with our new home) Kenmore electric range; black with...

www.midkansasonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
Real Simple

Target Quietly Put Thousands of Patio Furniture, Decor, and Grilling Essentials on Sale for Up to $110 Off

There's nothing better than spending time reading, brunching, or simply lounging around on a perfectly decorated patio. Now that warmer weather is approaching, it's time to spruce up your outdoor space since it's sure to get a lot of use this summer. And what's better than finding the perfect conversation set to dress up your outdoor space? Scoring it on sale, too. Luckily, Target just slashed prices on patio furniture, outdoor decor, and grilling essentials by up to 20 percent. The deals are so impressive, prices start at just $2.
SHOPPING
Apartment Therapy

The Surprising Place to Shop for Vintage Home Decor

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Want to dip a toe into the world of vintage shopping, but not quite ready to take a full dive? Turns out, there’s a big-name brand with a little-known vintage shop that boasts all the fun finds you’re on the hunt for. Urban Outfitters has been quietly adding vintage pieces to their home section, sprinkling in stylish pre-loved items like matching cup and saucer sets to whimsical candles with reusable holders. Act fast because many of these pieces are one of a kind and won’t be available for long! Also, keep in mind that there may be slight imperfections from prior use.
HOME & GARDEN
Family Handyman

The Best Engineered Wood Flooring Options

Engineered wood flooring provides the attractive, natural look of hardwood, without the high cost and challenging installation. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
INTERIOR DESIGN
US News and World Report

How Much to Tip Hairdressers

Whether you frequent an upscale salon or a local barber shop, you might feel uncertain about how much to tip – and it’s no wonder. Tipping can feel arbitrary, and you might be unsure about your understanding of tipping etiquette. For instance, are there hard and fast rules around tipping, or is it up to your discretion? Is there a going rate? Do barbers and stylists expect a certain percentage? Is cash best? Do you tip salon assistants?
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Family Handyman

8 Types of Wood Wall Paneling

Wood wall paneling adds an element of classic style to your home, and it's easier to install than you think. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
INTERIOR DESIGN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wheat#Dixon 3304#Antique
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: A Dated ’70s Rental Kitchen Gets a $180 Boho-Style Redo

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Want to know what’s trending for interiors this spring? Easy: Plaster furniture, floral prints, and arches are everywhere. And speaking of that last detail, one place arches are really making a statement is on kitchen cabinetry.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Family Handyman

Guide To Kitchen Cabinet Materials

If you’re planning a kitchen renovation or starting from scratch, your cabinetry choice will be one of the most important decisions you make. Not only are kitchen cabinets important for storage and organizing, they’re often the first thing people notice when they enter your kitchen. Advancements in material...
HOME & GARDEN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
ETOnline.com

Wayfair's Way Day 2022: Shop the Best Deals on Office Chairs

It's officially Wayfair Way Day, which means you have two days to score the best deals on homeware. During Wayfair's biggest sale of the year, you can find amazing deals on living room essentials, mattresses, patio furniture and more. What especially caught our eye are deals on work-from-home office chairs.
SHOPPING
BobVila

The Best Cabinet Painters of 2022

Cabinet painting seems like a simple task, but much more goes into it than you might initially think. The process includes prepping and priming the cabinets, choosing the paint and tools, and getting the timing right to ensure favorable temperature and humidity levels. It can be difficult for homeowners to pull off the job by themselves with so much to remember. While it may be tempting to paint a cabinet without professional help, it’s easy to make mistakes or be left with an uneven finish. And when you’re looking at your cabinets close-up every day, those tiny mistakes can become huge eyesores. That’s why it’s much easier to rely on a professional cabinet painter to get the job done correctly.
HOME & GARDEN
Family Handyman

This Family Handyman Approved Paint Brush Makes Cutting in Easy

To some, painting may seem like the easiest thing in the world. But painting well requires a lot more than just rolling some paint on a wall. You start by moving furniture and laying down drop cloths. Then you need to mask off trim, casings and millwork. Next, remove outlet and light switch covers, and fill and sand any holes or gouges with spackle. Then, delicately and accurately cut in with paint around your trim and in the corners.
HOME & GARDEN

Comments / 0

Community Policy