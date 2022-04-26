SWAP SHOP 4/26

Cabinet painting seems like a simple task, but much more goes into it than you might initially think. The process includes prepping and priming the cabinets, choosing the paint and tools, and getting the timing right to ensure favorable temperature and humidity levels. It can be difficult for homeowners to pull off the job by themselves with so much to remember. While it may be tempting to paint a cabinet without professional help, it’s easy to make mistakes or be left with an uneven finish. And when you’re looking at your cabinets close-up every day, those tiny mistakes can become huge eyesores. That’s why it’s much easier to rely on a professional cabinet painter to get the job done correctly.

