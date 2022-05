RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A leaning tree over one of the busiest areas of Glenwood Avenue is driving a Raleigh man crazy so he reached out to CBS 17 hoping to get answers. In an email to traffic anchor Laura Smith, Rick Wellington said “I have been watching it lean further and further for a couple of years now and fear it coming down on a car and taking out all the power lines.”

RALEIGH, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO